Huberdeau breaks tie in third, Flames beat Kraken 3-2

·3 min read

SEATTLE (AP) — Calgary has been waiting for Jonathan Huberdeau to start scoring points the same way he did a season ago.

Maybe a winning goal will be what Huberdeau and the Flames needed.

Huberdeau broke a tie with eight minutes left in the third period with his seventh goal of the season and Calgary beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Wednesday night.

“We all know what he’s capable of and we all know his numbers from last year and all that kind of stuff,” Calgary defenceman Rasmus Andersson said. “The goal today probably means a lot to him.”

Huberdeau found himself unmarked in the slot in front of goalie Philipp Grubauer after Andersson’s shot from the point was deflected. Huberdeau was denied by Grubauer in a similar circumstance in the opening moments of the third period, but this time beat the goalie to the stick side.

The Flames bounced back after losing 2-1 at home to Edmonton on Tuesday.

Tyler Toffoli scored his 15th of the season in the first period and Nazem Kadri scored on the power play in the second period for the Flames. Elias Lindholm had two assists and Kadri added an assist to go along with his 14th goal.

Dan Vladar made 30 saves for Calgary, including a few chances in the closing seconds after Seattle pulled Grubauer. Calgary improved to 7-3-2 against Pacific Division opponents this season.

“He did exactly what your backup guy is supposed to do on a back-to-back,” Flames coach Darryl Sutter said.

Ryan Donato scored late in the first period to pull Seattle even and Jamie Oleksiak connected 1:15 into the second period to give the Kraken a 2-1 lead. Grubauer was terrific stopping a number of high-quality chances for the Flames, and his 41 saves were the most he’s made in his two seasons with the Kraken.

Donato’s goal was the fifth time in the last six games he’s scored. Donato had a four-game goal streak snapped in Seattle’s overtime loss in Vancouver in its final game before the Christmas break, but picked up where he left off.

Jordan Eberle assisted on both Seattle goals.

“I thought the second half (of the game) we didn’t generate enough zone time,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. "To be able to get in the zone and then be able to hold possession and do some work in the offensive zone and create some opportunities, we didn’t get enough of that in the second half.”

BACK-TO-BACK

Calgary played its third back-to-back in the month of December and fourth for the season. Seattle has played just one back-to-back and that came in games Nos. 1 and 2 back in October. But the Kraken will make up for it with seven the rest of the season.

NOTES

Calgary D Michael Stone was scratched after playing 12:08 against Edmonton on Tuesday. Stone had appeared in 16 straight games. … Calgary D Dennis Gilbert was activated from injured reserve Wednesday, but was scratched from the lineup. Gilbert has appeared in just one game since Nov. 25.

UP NEXT

Flames: Hosts Vancouver on Saturday night.

Kraken: Host Edmonton on Friday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tim Booth, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Man arrested for racist and homophobic rant at California In-and-Out on Christmas Eve

    Jordan Douglas Krah, 40, was charged with two counts of a hate crime

  • Fantasy Hockey Trade Tips: Buying back in on Jonathan Huberdeau

    Check out our latest fantasy hockey trade analysis!

  • Tarek El Moussa Says He's 'Never Going Back' to 'Lonely Holidays' as He Celebrates with Pregnant Wife Heather

    The HGTV star reflected on his quieter Christmases following his divorce

  • ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Hits $1 Billion Globally, Fastest 2022 Release to Reach Box Office Milestone

    “Avatar: The Way of Water” has sailed past $1 billion in global ticket in just 14 days, becoming the fastest movie this year to cross the coveted box office milestone. In total, only three films released in 2022 managed to surpass the billion-dollar mark, a short list that includes “Top Gun: Maverick” (which took 31 […]

  • 2022 was a defining year for athlete activism in Canadian sport

    TORONTO — If 2022 was a defining year for Canadian athlete activism, the snowball started rolling back in January. Dave Bedford, a high-profile Canadian sport executive for four decades, retired as Athletics Canada's CEO after the exposure of a series of sexually graphic tweets that stretched back months. A national team athlete, who requested anonymity for fear of repercussions, spoke out about the "gross" tweets. An emergency meeting was held. Bedford agreed to retire two days later. In a grou

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild-card berth. Green Bay still needs additional help to overtake Washington (7-7-1), but finished December with three consecutive wins. "I don’t think we’ve struggle

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Bengals win seventh straight but still seek consistency

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.” Burrow couldn't seem to miss in the opening half against the New England Patriots, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in running up a 22-0 halftime lead. Just as the Bengals radio broadcasters wondered ou

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Most dominant OHL seasons of all time: Connor McDavid, John Tavares among top 10 players

    From Doug Gilmour to Connor McDavid, the OHL has seen some truly spectacular single-season performances over the years.

  • Falcons' collapse not surprising but still painful for Smith

    ATLANTA (AP) — From 4-4 to 5-10, the Atlanta Falcons have collapsed in the second half of a season that was seen as a rebuilding year from the start. Even so, that doesn’t take away the sting of losing for coach Arthur Smith, who is 12-20 in nearly two years on the job. “Ultimately, it’s about winning, but you can look at a lot of progress being made,” Smith said after Saturday’s 17-9 loss at Baltimore. “Our guys are a resilient group. We need to win. I’m thankful we have another opportunity nex

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver wire options to target this week

    With Seattle's favourable schedule coming off the Christmas break, Kraken stars like Matty Beniers are must-adds in fantasy hockey this week.

  • Want to run outdoors this winter? Here are some tips from a Canadian Olympic marathoner

    Olympic runner Reid Coolsaet of Hamilton has taken big strides in the marathon world, and wants to pass on tips to other runners planning to add some exercise to their winter workouts. Coolsaet started Bayfront Endurance on Facebook in 2020, and co-manages the running group with Krista Duchene and Anthony Romaniw. Members log dozens of kilometres for fun every Tuesday evening. In 2011, Coolsaet ran the second fastest marathon by a Canadian at the time, finishing third in the Toronto Waterfront M