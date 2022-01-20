Hubbell Incorporated To Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on February 3, 2022

Shelton, CT, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier on January 20, 2022 by Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB), please note that the date of the earnings release has been corrected to February 3, 2022. The corrected release follows:





Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today announced it will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results prior to the opening of the market on February 3, 2022. The Company will then webcast its Analysts' Conference Call to discuss the results at 10:00 AM ET.



The full text of the press release announcing the results will be posted on Hubbell's corporate website under the Press Release section. You can also access this information by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Press Releases" from the drop-down menu.

The live audio of the conference call and accompanying materials will also be available and can be accessed by visiting Hubbell's Events and Presentations section. You can also access this information by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu.

Audio replays of the conference call are available in three ways:

Two hours after the conclusion of the original conference call by calling (855) 859-2056 and using passcode number 8099591. The replay will remain available until March 2, 2022 at 11:59 PM ET.

One hour after the call by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu.

As a Podcast 24 hours after the original conference call by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu, then selecting "Past Events".

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure reliably and efficiently. With 2020 revenues of $4.2 billion, Hubbell solutions empower and energize communities in front of and behind the meter. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

