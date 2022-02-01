Hubbell Completes Sale of Commercial and Industrial Lighting Business
Shelton, CT, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today announced it has completed the sale of its Commercial and Industrial Lighting business to GE Current, a Daintree company. The Commercial and Industrial Lighting business designs, manufactures and sells LED lighting and control solutions for commercial and industrial customers.
About Hubbell
Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure reliably and efficiently. With 2020 revenues of $4.2 billion, Hubbell solutions empower and energize communities in front of and behind the meter. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.
