Hubballi set to see further industrial development

Visual of meeting chaired by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan (Photo/ANI)

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], July 12 (ANI): The region of Hubballi has been given further prominence for the growth of industrial development by recognizing it as a prominent hub under 'Beyond Bengaluru' initiative, informed Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Monday.

Speaking to the media personnel on Monday, he said several industries have already been set up in the region under ESDM (Electronic System Desing and Manufacturing) policy of the government.

"'Beyond Bengaluru' initiative focuses on the industrial development of regions outside Bengaluru, KDEM (Karnataka Digital Economy Mission) will facilitate to attract investment for the enterprises which support the digital economy and artificial intelligence will be used in a big way in the technological development", Narayan explained.

Narayan, who is also the Minister of Higher Education, Information Technology and Biotechnology, Science and Technology and Skill development, Entrepreneurship-Livelihood said, "Hubballi region has not been left behind with regard to industrial development and generation of employment."

"But, at certain times there will some bottlenecks depending on the varied market situations. But, prominent institutions located in the region including Infosys, Deshapande Foundation and IIT will certainly influence the industrial ecosystem of the region in a larger way, he pointed out", he said. (ANI)