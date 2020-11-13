How Is HUB24's (ASX:HUB) CEO Compensated?

Andrew Alcock became the CEO of HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) in 2013, and we think it's a good time to look at the executive's compensation against the backdrop of overall company performance. This analysis will also look to assess whether the CEO is appropriately paid, considering recent earnings growth and investor returns for HUB24.

How Does Total Compensation For Andrew Alcock Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, HUB24 Limited has a market capitalization of AU$1.4b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$1.5m over the year to June 2020. We note that's an increase of 43% above last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at AU$439k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between AU$550m and AU$2.2b had a median total CEO compensation of AU$1.5m. From this we gather that Andrew Alcock is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, Andrew Alcock holds AU$20m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary AU$439k AU$428k 30% Other AU$1.0m AU$600k 70% Total Compensation AU$1.5m AU$1.0m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 67% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 33% is other remuneration. In HUB24's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at HUB24 Limited's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, HUB24 Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 28% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 14% over the last year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And while it's good to see some good revenue growth recently, the growth isn't really fast enough for us to put aside my concerns around EPS. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has HUB24 Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with HUB24 Limited for providing a total return of 155% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

As previously discussed, Andrew is compensated close to the median for companies of its size, and which belong to the same industry. This doesn't look good when you see that EPS growth over the last three years has been negative. On the other hand, shareholder returns are showing positive trends over the same time frame. We're not saying CEO compensation is too generous, but shrinking EPS is undoubtedly an issue that will have to be addressed.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for HUB24 that you should be aware of before investing.

Important note: HUB24 is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

