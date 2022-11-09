HUB24 Limited's (ASX:HUB) CEO Compensation Is Looking A Bit Stretched At The Moment

CEO Andrew Alcock has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 16 November 2022. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

How Does Total Compensation For Andrew Alcock Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that HUB24 Limited has a market capitalization of AU$2.0b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$3.5m for the year to June 2022. That's a notable increase of 92% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at AU$622k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between AU$1.5b and AU$4.9b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was AU$2.3m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that HUB24 Limited pays Andrew Alcock north of the industry median. What's more, Andrew Alcock holds AU$26m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$622k AU$506k 18% Other AU$2.9m AU$1.3m 82% Total Compensation AU$3.5m AU$1.8m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 59% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 41% is other remuneration. In HUB24's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at HUB24 Limited's Growth Numbers

HUB24 Limited's earnings per share (EPS) grew 17% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 76% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term EPS improvement certainly points to the kind of growth we like to see. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has HUB24 Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 104% over three years, HUB24 Limited has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for HUB24 that you should be aware of before investing.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

