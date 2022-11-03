Hub Motor Market Size is projected to reach USD 16.47 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·9 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global hub motor market size was valued at USD 10.8 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 16.47 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030). Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global hub motor market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

New York, United States, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub motors are a specific type of motor power generator mounted on vehicles' wheels to improve their performance and efficiency. Electric vehicles have them mounted on wheels to reduce the burden on the engine and enhance performance. In vehicles with in-wheel motors, hub motors are mounted close to the drive wheels, instantly rotating the wheels through a small drive shaft. This technique eliminates any time lag, allowing for instantaneous and precise transmission of motor power to the wheel. The motor is composed of a battery pack, a fuel cell, and a generator. It utilizes the electric energy of the battery by converting it into a rotary motion without gears.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/hub-motor-market/request-sample


High-Performance Benefits for Electric Vehicles Drives the Global Market

Due to their superior performance and benefits, in-wheel motor systems are replacing the differentials, transmission, axles, and drive shafts. Without this technology, stability and traction control are provided by slowing down the wheel's excessively rapid rotation. This approach takes longer because it is dependent on and limited to the application of retarding force. However, hub motors significantly improve stability by reducing stopping distance and enhancing vehicle dynamics and safety while significantly increasing traction by precisely controlling motoring torque or braking in a relatively short time. As a result, adding a hub motor enhances the performance of an electric vehicle, which is anticipated to drive the market for hub motors.

Globally Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles Creates Tremendous Opportunities

There has been a rise in both demand and manufacturing of electric automobiles due to their many advantages over conventional vehicles. In addition, fuel-powered vehicles are more cost-effective and efficient because they do not require the replacement of components like head gaskets, timing belts, fan belts, oil, air filters, cylinder heads, and spark plugs. This makes electric vehicles the preferred choice, which prevents the market for fossil fuel-powered vehicles from growing. Automobile manufacturers also focus on creating electric vehicles with hub motors because they have better vehicle dynamics and traction control. As a result, as the production of electric cars rises, market participants for hub motors can anticipate a lucrative opportunity for growth.


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 16.47 Billion by 2030

CAGR

4.8% (2022-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Product, Position, Motor Type, Sales Channel

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

Accell Group N.V., Cutler MAC (Shanghai) Brushless Motor Co. Ltd, Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd., Evans Electric, Heinzmann GmbH & Co. KG, Kolektor, Leaf Motor, NTN Corporation, Printed Motor Works, NSK Ltd., QS Motor, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Schaeffler Technologies AG & CO. KG, Tajima Motor Corporation, and TDCM, ZIEHL-ABEGG.

Key Market Opportunities

Globally Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles

Key Market Drivers

Increasing Production of Several Vehicles with In-Wheel Electric Motors

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/hub-motor-market


Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global hub motor market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The largest market in the Asia-Pacific is China which is promoting the use of electric two-wheelers to lower the country's rising pollution levels and vehicle emissions. In the entire world, it produces the most electric bikes. Sales of hub motors will increase as more electric two-wheelers are purchased. For instance, the air-cooled in-wheel motor driving system and the vehicle motion control system were developed by NTN in partnership with the Chinese automaker FSAT. These companies have extensive international distribution networks. These companies also offer a vast selection of OEM goods. These businesses have relied on new product development, partnerships, contracts, and agreements as their primary market positioning strategies.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%, generating USD 3.57 billion during the forecast period. In Italy and the Netherlands, significant growth is anticipated. The adoption of hub motors in electric vehicles enhances the traction control and dynamics of the vehicle, driving up demand for vehicles with hub motors. The segment that contributed most in Europe was pedelecs, and throttle-on-demand and pedelecs are expected to experience significant growth.

Key Highlights

  • The global hub motor market Size is projected to reach USD 16.47 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

  • Based on product, the global hub motor market is segmented into pedelecs, throttle on demand, and scooters/ motorcycles. The scooters or motorcycles segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

  • Based on position, the global hub motor market is segmented into front hub motors and rear hub motors. The rear hub motors segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

  • Based on motor type, the global hub motor market is segmented into gearless hub motors and geared hub motors. The geared hub motors segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

  • Based on sales channels, the global hub motor market is segmented into the aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer market. The aftermarket segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

  • Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global hub motor market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.


The global hub motor market’s major key players are

  • Accell Group N.V.

  • Cutler MAC (Shanghai) Brushless Motor Co. Ltd

  • Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd.

  • Evans Electric

  • Heinzmann GmbH & Co. KG

  • Kolektor

  • Leaf Motor

  • NTN Corporation

  • Printed Motor Works

  • NSK Ltd.

  • QS Motor

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Siemens AG

  • Schaeffler Technologies AG & CO. KG

  • Tajima Motor Corporation

  • TDCM

  • ZIEHL-ABEGG


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/hub-motor-market/request-sample


Global Hub Motor Market: Segmentation

By Product

  • Pedelecs

  • Throttle on demand

  • Scooters or Motorcycles

By Position

  • Front Hub Motor

  • Rear Hub Motor

By Motor Type

  • Gearless Hub Motor

  • Geared Hub Motor

By Sales Channel

  • Aftermarket

  • Original Equipment Manufacturer

By Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA


TABLE OF CONTENT

  1. Introduction

    1. Market Definition

    2. Market Scope

  2. Research Methodology

    1. Primary Research

    2. Research Methodology

    3. Assumptions & Exclusions

    4. Secondary Data Sources

  3. Market Overview

    1. Report Segmentation & Scope

    2. Value Chain Analysis: Hub Motor Market

    3. Key Market Trends

      1. Drivers

      2. Restraints

      3. Opportunities

    4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

      1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

      2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

      3. Threat of Substitution

      4. Threat of New Entrants

      5. Competitive Rivalry

    5. Market Share Analysis

  4. Product Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. Pedelecs

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3. Scooter or Motorcycle

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  5. Position Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. Front Hub Motor

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3. Rear Hub Motor

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  6. Regional Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. America

      1. North America

      2. U.S.

        1. By Product

        2. By Position

      3. Canada

        1. By Product

        2. By Position

      4. Mexico

        1. By Product

        2. By Position

      5. Latin America

        1. By Product

        2. By Position

    3. Europe

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Germany

        1. By Product

        2. By Position

      3. France

        1. By Product

        2. By Position

      4. U.K.

        1. By Product

        2. By Position

      5. Italy

        1. By Product

        2. By Position

      6. Spain

        1. By Product

        2. By Position

      7. Rest of Europe

        1. By Product

        2. By Position

    4. Asia Pacific

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Japan

        1. By Product

        2. By Position

      3. China

        1. By Product

        2. By Position

      4. Australia

        1. By Product

        2. By Position

      5. India

        1. By Product

        2. By Position

      6. South Korea

        1. By Product

        2. By Position

      7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

        1. By Product

        2. By Position

    5. Middle East & Africa

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Saudi Arabia

        1. By Product

        2. By Position

      3. South Africa

        1. By Product

        2. By Position

      4. Kuwait

        1. By Product

        2. By Position

      5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

        1. By Product

        2. By Position

  7. Company Profile

    1. Accell Group N V

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    2. Cutler MAC (Shanghai) Brushless Motor Co Ltd

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    3. Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

  8. Conclusion & Recommendation

  9. Acronyms & Abbreviations


Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/hub-motor-market/toc


Market News

  • In June 2022, Lightyear developed the most efficient production powertrain in the world with the collaboration of Elaphe. Lightyear's partnership with Elaphe on the in-wheel motor platform was made public with the introduction of the Lightyear 0 vehicle, the first solar car in the world that is ready for mass production.

  • In July 2022, HEINZMANN established itself as a reputable producer of electric hub motors. The product line includes a variety of permanent magnet disc-type motors, synchronous generators, wheel hubs, and e-bike drives, all of which have shown to be incredibly efficient in various applications.


News Media

North America to be the Fastest Growing Region in the In-Wheel Motor Market During the Forecast Period

Demand for Eco-Friendly Transportation Pumps Global Electric Bicycle Market to Grow at 13.2% CAGR by 2030


Have a Look at the Related Research Report                      

Motorcycle Gear Market: Information by Type (Helmet, Jackets, Footwear, and Safety Gear and Suits), Distribution Channels (Online, Offline), and Region — Forecast till 2027

Electric Vehicle Market: Information by Product (Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)), and Region- Forecast till 2030

Electric Motor Sales Market: Information by Application (Industrial Machinery, Motor Vehicles), Power Output (Integral HP Output, Fractional HP Output), and Region- Forecast till 2030


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

                               

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


Latest Stories

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Raptors' all-star guard Fred VanVleet listed as out against Atlanta

    TORONTO — Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was listed as unavailable for Toronto's game Monday against the visiting Atlanta Hawks. Coach Nick Nurse said VanVleet didn't participate in Sunday's practice due to lower back tightness. Nurse said rookie Christian Koloko would be slotted into the starting lineup. VanVleet struggled in Friday's 112-90 loss to Philadelphia, shooting 0-for-11, including eight missed three-pointers. His single point came on a free throw. The 28-year-old, who earned all-star ho

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Einarson dumps Kazakhstan, Hong Kong at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. Then later in the evening she rocked the Hong Kong team skipped by Ling-Yue Hung 8-1. In the early game, Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre. In other morning round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japa

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Zibanejad scores in 3rd to lift Rangers past Coyotes, 3-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad broke a tie in the third period, Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers kept the Arizona Coyotes winless at Mullett Arena with a 3-2 victory Sunday night. The Coyotes couldn't capitalize on a raucous crowd in the opener at the 5,000-seat Arizona State University arena Friday night, losing 3-2 to Winnipeg in overtime. New York pressured Arizona early despite playing the night before and went up on Alexis Lafreniere's second-period goa

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Yellowknife kickboxing coach guides Canadian youth team to best finish at world championship

    A Yellowknife kickboxing coach has led a team of Canadian youth athletes to the country's best finish. It was part of an international tournament that was held in Venice, Italy from September 30 to October 9. The World Association of Kickboxing junior championship included 2,500 athletes from 60 different countries. John Stanley, the co-owner and coach at Stanley Boxing and Fitness, said the team he coached finished 15th overall, the best finish for a Canadian youth team to date. "I learned a lo

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • NHL grades: Ranking each Canadian team through October

    Here's what's gone right and what's gone wrong so far for each Canadian NHL team.