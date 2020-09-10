Huazhu Group Limited Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering

SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huazhu Group Limited (Nasdaq: HTHT), a leading and fast-growing multi-brand hotel group in China with international coverage (the “Company” or “Huazhu”), today announced the launch of its Hong Kong public offering (the “Hong Kong Public Offering”), which forms part of the global offering (the “Offering”) of 20,422,150 new ordinary shares (the “Offer Shares”) and listing of its ordinary shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEx”) under the stock code “1179.HK.”



The Company’s American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing one ordinary share of the Company, will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”). Investors in the Offering will only be able to purchase ordinary shares and will not be able to take delivery of ADSs. Upon listing in Hong Kong, the ordinary shares listed on the HKEx will be fully fungible with the ADSs listed on Nasdaq.

The Offering initially comprises 2,042,300 new Offer Shares under the Hong Kong Public Offering and 18,379,850 new Offer Shares for the international offering (the “International Offering”), representing approximately 10% and 90% of the total number of Offer Shares in the Offering, respectively, subject to re-allocation and over-allotment. Subject to the level of oversubscription in the Hong Kong Public Offering and pursuant to the clawback mechanism as described in the prospectus issued by the Company in Hong Kong dated September 11, 2020, the total number of ordinary shares available under the Hong Kong Public Offering could be adjusted to up to a maximum of 7,556,200, representing approximately 37% of the Offer Shares initially available under the Offering. In addition, the Company expects to grant the international underwriters an over-allotment option to require us to issue up to an additional 3,063,300 new ordinary shares in the International Offering, representing no more than 15% of the Offer Shares initially available under the Offering.

The offer price for the Hong Kong Public Offering (the “Hong Kong Offer Price”) will be no more than HK$368.00 per ordinary share (the “Maximum Offer Price”). The offer price for the International Offering tranche of the Offering (the “International Offer Price”) may be set higher than the Maximum Offer Price. The Company will set the International Offer Price by September 16, 2020 Hong Kong time by taking into consideration, among other factors, the closing price of the ADSs on Nasdaq on the last trading day on or before September 16, 2020 and investor demand during the marketing process. The final Hong Kong Offer Price will be set at the lower of the final International Offer Price and the Maximum Offer Price of HK$368.00 per ordinary share. Ordinary shares will be traded in board lots of 50 ordinary shares.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds to fund the capital expenditures and expenses to strengthen the Company’s hotel network, including opening of new hotels and the upgrade and on-going maintenance of existing hotels; to repay part of the Company’s US$500 million revolving credit facility drawn down in December 2019; to enhance the Company’s technology platform, including our H Rewards loyalty program; and for general corporate purposes.

The Company has decided to adopt a fully electronic application process for the Hong Kong Public Offering, with no printed copies of prospectuses or application forms. A fully electronic application process is consistent with the way in which the Company’s users and stakeholders engage and interact with each other and the Company. The prospectus is available at the website of the HKEx at www.hkexnews.hk and the Company’s website at https://ir.huazhu.com/.

The Company encourages applicants for the Hong Kong Public Offering to read its prospectus and apply online through the White Form eIPO service at www.eipo.com.hk, or through the CCASS EIPO service (directly or through their brokers or custodians). The Hong Kong Public Offering will commence at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 Hong Kong time and will close at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 Hong Kong time. Dealings in ordinary shares of the Company are expected to commence at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

