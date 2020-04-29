What Is Huayu Expressway Group's (HKG:1823) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Huayu Expressway Group (HKG:1823) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 33% gain, recovering from prior weakness. The full year gain of 21% is pretty reasonable, too.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Huayu Expressway Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Huayu Expressway Group's P/E is 7.20. The image below shows that Huayu Expressway Group has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the construction industry average (7.6).

SEHK:1823 Price Estimation Relative to Market April 29th 2020

That indicates that the market expects Huayu Expressway Group will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Huayu Expressway Group shrunk earnings per share by 34% over the last year.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Huayu Expressway Group's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals a substantial 280% of Huayu Expressway Group's market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On Huayu Expressway Group's P/E Ratio

Huayu Expressway Group has a P/E of 7.2. That's below the average in the HK market, which is 9.4. The P/E reflects market pessimism that probably arises from the lack of recent EPS growth, paired with significant leverage. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Huayu Expressway Group's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 5.4 to 7.2 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

