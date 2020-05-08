Beautiful handset features powerful performance, massive battery and charging features, Quad Camera System for awesome photos, and ultra-curve design with side touch features

Get it now with a free HUAWEI MediaPad T3 10 Tablet* and extended benefits

Getting your favourite apps is easier than you think!

MARKHAM, ON, May 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Huawei announced today the availability of the HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro in Canada. The much-anticipated device sets new standards in every area from aesthetic design through to hardware engineering and software innovation.

Huawei Canada announces availability of the much-anticipated Mate 30 Pro with new HUAWEI AppGallery (CNW Group/Huawei Consumer Business Group)

To celebrate the launch, Huawei Canada is offering a free HUAWEI MediaPad T3 10 as a special gift with purchase*. And as an added bonus, purchasers will also receive extended benefits: 3 months free 50GB of cloud storage, 2-year extended warranty and 6-month screen protection warranty.

"Loved around the world, we're very proud to bring Canadians the iconic Mate 30 Pro," said Kevin Li, President, Huawei Canada, Consumer Business Group. "It's a beautiful and powerful device – and it's the first device to launch in Canada with HUAWEI AppGallery. We are working extremely quickly to build the first app store alternative to launch in ten years. This is a chance for Canadians to get in on the ground floor of the boutique app store of the future."

Impressive features and user-benefits of the Mate 30 Pro include:

Stay on-the-go with a massive 4,500mAh Battery with Dual SuperCharge and Wireless Reverse Charge technology

Get noticed with the innovative Ultra-Curved 88-degree Display with Side-Touch

Express yourself with the Revolutionary Quad-lens Leica Camera

Enjoy power and speed with Highest Performing Kirin Mobile Chip Ever





Explore it today on HUAWEI AppGallery

The HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro is based on Android 10 operating system. It's the first device to be launched in Canada with the new HUAWEI AppGallery – HUAWEI's official app distribution platform. You can use AppGallery on your HUAWEI mobile device to search, download, manage and share mobile apps. AppGallery features a four-layer detection mechanism to ensure that apps featured on the platform are secure to download and use. All kinds of useful apps are available for download through AppGallery.

Colours, Pricing and Availability

The 6.53-inch HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro – 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM – will be available in Space Silver and will have an MSRP of $1399.99. The Mate 30 Pro is available online at Staples, Newegg, Visions Electronics, and The Shopping Channel.

Get your favourite Apps!

It's easier than you think to get your favourite apps on your Mate 30 Pro. Check-out this step-by-step guide:

1. Phone Clone: transfer your apps and data to your new Huawei phone

You can easily transfer your apps, contacts, data, files and photos from your old smartphone to your new smartphone, in a few simple steps. Install the Phone Clone app (available on the AppGallery, Google Play Store and App Store) on your old phone and select 'Old phone.' Open the same app on your new HUAWEI smartphone and select 'New phone' specifying the brand of phone you are transferring data from – HUAWEI, Android or iPhone.

At this point, just scan the QR code of your new smartphone using your old smartphone.

Select what you want to transfer and in a few minutes your data will be on your new smartphone. The results may differ depending on the compatibility of the old phone with your new HUAWEI smartphone.

Check-out this helpful video to see how easy it is.

2. Download from AppGallery

The HUAWEI AppGallery has 400M monthly active users, and it keeps growing. 5000 apps are added to the ecosystem globally every week. Our AppGallery features a 4-layer detection mechanism to ensure apps featured are safe to download and use. Simply browse and download the apps you need as you would any other app store.

Recent notable global and Canadian additions to HUAWEI AppGallery include:

HERE WeGo – a world leading navigation app

TikTok – the leading destination for short-form video

Snapchat – the fastest way to share a moment

WeChat – connecting a billion people with calls, chats, and more

500px – a community of 15 million photographers

Indigo – Canada's largest book, gift, and toy retailer

Wattpad – the world's most-loved storytelling platform

Flipp – empowering users to make informed shopping decisions

Stingray Music – Curated radio and playlists





3. Still need more help? Our service teams are available to assist you to set-up your phone in minutes. Call 1-888-5HUAWEI(1-888-548-2934) or get support here.

A Faster, Safer and More Engaging Experience

The HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro features a range of new features that deliver an amazingly smooth and engaging user experience. Including:

EMUI10 operating system featuring a contemporary magazine inspired layout.

Intuitive Side-touch Interaction to customise invisible virtual keys for volume adjustment, gaming and camera set-up as well as being ideal for both right and left-handed users;

AI gesture control for contactless screen interaction, AI Auto-Rotate and AI Private View create an improved user experience;

HiCar smart travel for advanced seamless connectivity between device and a car's communication and entertainment system;

Multi-screen Collaboration allows users to transfer data and control multiple screens between Huawei devices;

HUAWEI 3D Face Unlock and In-screen Fingerprint to provide advanced data security and privacy protection.





*Gift with Purchase – Consumers are qualified for the bonus if they purchase the Mate 30 Pro during the first two weeks May 8 – May 22 while supplies last (start date subject to retailer's SKU setup schedule.)

About Huawei Consumer BG and Huawei Canada

Huawei is among the three largest smartphone manufacturers in the world, with operations in more than 170 countries. In addition to smartphones, Huawei's Consumer offerings include PCs, tablets, wearables and other services. Huawei has been operating in Canada since 2008, and currently employs more than 800 people. Huawei's Canada Research Centre employs more than 500 engineers and researchers, and is ranked 25th in Canada for R&D investment. Huawei is committed to providing leading-edge technology to Canadian operators, customers and consumers.

