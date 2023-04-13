Do Huationg Global's (Catalist:41B) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Huationg Global (Catalist:41B), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Huationg Global Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Huationg Global's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 43%. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Unfortunately, Huationg Global's revenue dropped 7.9% last year, but the silver lining is that EBIT margins improved from -0.4% to 5.0%. That's not a good look.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Huationg Global is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$18m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Huationg Global Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The good news for Huationg Global shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. Add in the fact that Kian Ann Ng, the CEO & Executive Director of the company, paid S$10k for shares at around S$0.10 each. It seems that at least one insider is prepared to show the market there is potential within Huationg Global.

Does Huationg Global Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Huationg Global's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Growth investors should find it difficult to look past that strong EPS move. And may very well signal a significant inflection point for the business. If this these factors intrigue you, then an addition of Huationg Global to your watchlist won't go amiss. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Huationg Global that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

