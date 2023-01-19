Hua Yang Berhad Third Quarter 2023 Earnings: EPS: RM0.002 (vs RM0.025 loss in 3Q 2022)

Hua Yang Berhad (KLSE:HUAYANG) Third Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM29.8m (down 1.1% from 3Q 2022).

  • Net income: RM769.0k (up from RM8.98m loss in 3Q 2022).

  • Profit margin: 2.6% (up from net loss in 3Q 2022). The move to profitability was driven by lower expenses.

  • EPS: RM0.002 (up from RM0.025 loss in 3Q 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Hua Yang Berhad's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Hua Yang Berhad (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

