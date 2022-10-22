Hu Jintao: ex-president escorted out of China party congress

Chinese former leader Hu Jintao has been led out of the closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress.

The 79-year-old was sitting beside President Xi Jinping when he was approached and led away by officials. No explanation has been given.

After its week-long congress, the party is expected to confirm Mr Xi, 69, for a historic third term.

The event, held in Beijing every five years, cemented his position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

Hu Jintao, who held the presidency between 2003 and 2013, was on stage at the Great Hall of the People when two officials approached him. He said something to Xi Jinping, who nodded back.

Then Mr Hu, who was looking frail, was escorted out of the venue.

Earlier on Saturday, a new Central Committee of about 200 senior party officials was elected. Delegates rubber-stamped amendments to the party's constitution endorsing Mr Xi's ideas as guiding principles for China's future.

On Sunday Mr Xi is expected to be officially be confirmed for a third term and unveil his new leadership team.