HTLF Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call for October 31, 2022

Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTLF (NASDAQ: HTLF) announced today that the company plans to broadcast a conference call detailing its third quarter 2022 earnings live at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, October 31, 2022. Bruce K. Lee, President and CEO and Bryan R. McKeag, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will conduct the conference call. Financial results will be available on the company’s website on October 31, 2022, after the market closes. There will be a question-and-answer session following the presentation.



Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties are invited to join the call.

To Join the Conference Call via webcast:

10 minutes prior to the call start time, please go to this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o8dvqi62 Please complete the form and submit; you will then be directed to the webcast which will begin at 5 p.m. ET.



About HTLF

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., operating under the brand name HTLF, is a financial services company with assets of $19.68 billion. HTLF’s banks serve communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, wealth management, investments and residential mortgage. Additional information is available at www.htlf.com.

Bryan R. McKeag

EVP and Chief Financial Officer

(563) 589-1994

bmckeag@htlf.com



