Hsueh Shih-Ling, Angga Yunanda Among Cast Revealed For Ambitious Co-Production ‘Malice’ – Busan

Taiwanese actors Jieh-Wen King and Hsueh Shih-Ling and Indonesian actor Angga Yunanda have been cast in Lim Lungyin’s action adventure Malice, an amitious co-production between Taiwan, Czech Republic and Indonesia.

Hsueh has credits including Workers, Twisted Strings and last night he won Best Supporting Actor at Busan’s Asian Contents Awards for Disney+ series Taiwan Crime Stories. King is a veteran actor in Taiwan whose credits include Hou Hsiao-hsien’s Goodbye South, Goodbye, Lim’s Ohong Village and The Great Buddha+.

Yunanda is an Indonesian actor, model and singer who made his acting debut and rose to fame with Malu-Malu Kucing and Mermaid In Love. His recent credits include Stealing Raden Saleh (2022) and 12 Cerita Glen Anggara (2022).

The casting news was announced today at an event at the on-going Busan International Film Festival. Production companies on the film include Taiwan’s Tydal Productions and Aview Images, Czech Republic’s Lonely Production and Indonesia’s Kawankawan Media.

Production credits go to Ivy Yu-Hua Shen (Dostojee), Lonely Productions’ Michal Sikora (Kanya), Aview Images’ Kuek Shee Heng (Little Blue), and Kawankawan’s Yulia Evina Bhara, whose credits include Tiger Stripes, Autobiography and current Busan premiere 24 Hours With Gaspar.

Described as Asia’s first fantasy road movie on the sea, the film revolves around three men who board the last harpoon boat to search for an extinct swordfish. However, haunted by violent shadows of their past, their obsessions become their doom.

Scripted by Hsieh Chia-Hsin, the project has received funding from the Taiwanese government and done the rounds of project markets and labs. The production will be partly filmed in Malaysia, in the water tanks at Iskandar Malaysia Studios.

The director Lim Lungyin studied filmmaking in the Czech Republic and made his feature debut with Ohong Village, which won the CIPUTTI Prize at Torino Film Festival and also screened at Jeonju, Mannheim-Heidelberg and Taipei film festivals.

