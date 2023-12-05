HSS Engineers Berhad's (KLSE:HSSEB) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

HSS Engineers Berhad's (KLSE:HSSEB) stock is up by a considerable 50% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to HSS Engineers Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

See our latest analysis for HSS Engineers Berhad

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for HSS Engineers Berhad is:

7.3% = RM18m ÷ RM253m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.07 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of HSS Engineers Berhad's Earnings Growth And 7.3% ROE

On the face of it, HSS Engineers Berhad's ROE is not much to talk about. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 6.8%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Looking at HSS Engineers Berhad's exceptional 65% five-year net income growth in particular, we are definitely impressed. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Story continues

As a next step, we compared HSS Engineers Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 2.5%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for HSSEB? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is HSS Engineers Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for HSS Engineers Berhad is 26%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 74%. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and HSS Engineers Berhad is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, HSS Engineers Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of seven years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 22% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for HSS Engineers Berhad is predicted to rise to 14% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

In total, it does look like HSS Engineers Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.