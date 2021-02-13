Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

HSN is having a major Presidents' Day Sale

Long weekends are great for a lot of things; catching up on sleep, tackling those home improvement projects you've been putting off for months and of course — shopping. Plenty of sites are having Presidents' Day sales and it's a great time to treat yourself to something new.

HSN is having a huge Presidents' Day sale with major markdowns on electronics, home, fashion and beauty. You'll find discounts on everything from air fryers and vacuums to beloved beauty brands like Too Faced and Korres. But wait — it gets better. New customers can use HELLO10 at checkout to get $10 off orders of $20 or more. And all customers can get $20 off an order of $100 or more with code 187476.

There's also plenty of deals to upgrade your work-from-home situation, likes these Beats Solo Pro Noise-Cancelling On-Ear Wireless Headphones for $100 off. You can also save on those pricey lattes with this Keurig K-Cafe Coffee, Latte & Cappuccino Maker and 60 K-Cups deal to keep you caffeinated all day long.

Scroll for the best tech, home, beauty and fashion deals from HSN's Presidents' Day sale. Ready, set...shop!

You can't beat this Beats deal. (Photo: HSN)

Ready to upgrade from those corded earbuds, but afraid you'll lose AirPods or GalaxyBuds? A pair of over-the-ear wireless headphones offer the same untethered freedom, high-quality sound (sometimes better) and are a lot harder to misplace. These Beats Solo Pro Noise-Cancelling On-Ear Wireless Headphones with Case normally retail for $300, but you can get them on sale for just $190!

They offer active noise cancellation and a new Transparency mode so you can seamlessly switch between blocking out noise and enhancing the sounds around you, perfect for commuting or shared spaces. These headphones can be powered on or off and automatically connect to your devices when they're folded and unfolded, so there's no need to struggle with syncing. Enjoy 20 hours of listening time, whether you're working, exercising or just jamming, and hands-free commands when synced to an Apple device.

"OMG!!!! The best ever!!!" raves a fan. "Every note, every instrument — the sound is just simply amazing, and no background noise. Just you and your favorite song or music playing...Great buy!"

Check out more tech deals here:

Get the Ninja Max XL 5.5 qt. Air Fryer for $50. (Photo: HSN)

Extra time at home might have you experimenting with new cookbooks and recipes, and chances are you've been craving some fried food here and there. While there's nothing wrong with treating yourself to a wings or mozzarella sticks every once in a while, eating fried foods on a regular basis can be a detriment to your health and well-being.

That's where having an air-fryer comes in handy — it can fry your favorite food using way less oil and fat than other methods.

The Ninja Max XL 5.5 qt. Air Fryer normally retails for $170, but you can get it on sale for just $120 right now! The Ninja Max Air Fryer uses up to 75 percent less fat than traditional methods, and works 30 percent faster. Get ready to indulge, guilt-free!

Check out more home and kitchen deals here:

Get this Korres Elasti-Smooth Mega Size Body Butter for 40 percent off! (Photo: HSN)

Winter is notorious for drying out skin and leaving it irritated and flaky, which is why it's so important to incorporate moisturizing into your skin and body care routine. Using a body butter after a shower or before bed is great for keeping skin supple, soft and smooth.

This Korres Elasti-Smooth Mega Size Body Butter normally retails for $40, but you can grab it for just $30 right now. The nourishing body butter is made with vitamins, shea butter, squalane, quince and grape seed extract, as well as almond, sunflower and avocado oils to hydrate the skin and lock in moisture.

It's available in nine soothing scents: Gardenia, Passionfruit, Guava Mando, Pure Cotton, Cashmere Rose, Basil Mandarin, Bergamot Pear, Basil Lemon and Neroli Iris. It comes in an unscented version too.

Says a fan: "You can always count on the brand Korres. After taking a shower with the body wash, then layering with the lotion my skin is so soft and smells heavenly!"

Check out more beauty and fashion deals here:

