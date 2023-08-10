HSM:TM:TS Finally Addresses Its Unseen Mockumentary Camera Crew in Series Finale: ‘Who the F–k Are You Guys?’

Even with an extended runtime of more than an hour, the series finale of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series had to cover a lot of ground very quickly.

From Kourtney’s decision about which college to attend, to Ashlyn’s bold confession (and first kiss!) with Maddox, to Miss Jenn turning down an offer to play Glinda in the national tour of Wicked, to Carlos helping Seb come out to his father, there were so many loose ends to tie up in this final hour. And that’s not even including what Ricky and Gina went through!

More from TVLine

But we’re not here to talk about any of that right now. Instead, we want to focus on a seemingly smaller (but no less important) piece of the finale puzzle. Like The Office, Modern Family and so many other mockumentary shows before it, High School Musical had a choice to make — was it finally going to explain the camera crew that’s been following these students around, capturing every intimate moment both at school and at home? Or was it just going to wrap things up without ever addressing the off-camera cameras?

In a fun little twist, the show decided to land somewhere in the middle. After giving a frantic interview during intermission at High School Musical 3, Ricky (Joshua Bassett) turns to the camera and asks, “By the way, who the f–k are you guys?” End scene.

Bassett’s delivery is spot-on, the line is a cheeky nod to the show’s style without taking the joke too far, and all things considered, it was probably the right move. The less we have to think about the grown adults who have been stalking these kids with cameras for the past two years, the better. (Did they follow Nini to her private school? Did they help cover for Ricky when he snuck through Gina’s bedroom window? When there are too many questions to answer, sometimes it’s best just to answer none of them.)

Story continues

How did you feel about the show’s quick acknowledgment of the mockumentary crew? The finale in general? Weigh in via our polls below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Finale.

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.