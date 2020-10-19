This 'salon worthy' flat iron that can curl and straighten hair is just $26 on Amazon today

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Get smooth, soft hair in seconds with this iron. (Photo: Amazon) More





From curling irons to hair dryers, there are many options to choose from when styling your hair. While it may be a hit or miss when trying a new tool for the first time, there is one item that can be a total game-changer for you and your beauty arsenal.

With more than 33,000 ratings and more than 21,000 five-star reviews, the HSI Professional Glider Flat Iron is super versatile and easy to use. And, today only, it’s just $26—marked down from the usual $40—on Amazon.

Able to straighten, curl or flip hair, its temperature can also be conveniently adjusted. It’s additionally made with ceramic and tourmaline crystal ion plates that have micro-sensors to prevent hair damage and create silkier results.

And because of its popularity, it’s become the No. 1 bestselling hair straightener on Amazon!

Snag a top-rated flat iron, smoothing Argan oil, and styling glove for just $26! (Photo: Amazon) More





Shop it: HSI Professional Glider Flat Iron, $26 (was $40), amazon.com

As someone who personally uses this item, I can totally back up what plenty of shoppers are raving about. This flat iron can smoothly straighten my hair or create curls that last all day without feeling coarseness or dryness in my locks. It’s literally the best one I’ve ever bought, and I’ve tried many of them that vary in a wide range of prices. This flat iron is the only one I will continue to use.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “I wanted a new flat iron in the hopes that I could achieve a salon look. However, I didn't want to spend a fortune. Though the reviews for this item were good, I was skeptical since the price is just so reasonable! I took the risk and am so glad I did! I have mixed African American and Asian hair. It is thick and coarse. The argan oil and flat iron worked beautifully and my results were salon worthy! I'm so very pleased and cannot recommend this HSI iron enough!”

Comparing it to a more expensive product, another shopper explained: “I was very nervous about ordering a new flat iron. I had my previous one for over 4 years and spent over $100 on it. I had pretty low expectations when I ordered this new one because of the cost. I will say I have been pleasantly surprised at how great this flat iron works. It works just as good if not better than my previous one. This was a wonderful purchase!”

“Better curls than any curling iron I’ve used,” another purchaser mentioned. “Never had a curling iron that worked for me. Curls wouldn't stay more than an hour. This heats up quickly. Comfortable to use and after brushing my hair and putting it in a bun and sleeping on it still woke up with nice lose curls and waves. Love it.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

