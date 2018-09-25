HSCC appoints Andy Dee-Crowne as new CEO to succeed Grahame White

HSCC appoints new CEO to succeed White

Historic racer Andy Dee-Crowne has been appointed chief executive officer of the Historic Sports Car Club and will take over one of British historic racing's most important roles in January.

Dee-Crowne will succeed Grahame White, the Club's CEO for more than two decades, who will now switch to a new consultancy position with the Club.

The Club was in a perilous financial state when White (pictured below) took over, but he has steered it back to very good financial health.

HSCC appoints new CEO to succeed White

As well as promoting 15 race championships and series, the HSCC is the race-organising club for events like the Silverstone Classic and Walter Hayes Trophy. Its portfolio of categories includes Historic Formula 2, Historic Formula Ford, Super Touring and Classic Formula 3.

Dee-Crowne will bring wide-ranging experience to the role, both as a competitor and as an MSA-licensed clerk of the course.

"I'm delighted to be selected for the position and I look forward to guiding the Club into its next chapter," said Dee-Crowne.

"Grahame has made a fantastic contribution to the HSCC and he is a tough act to follow."

Club Chairman Frank Lyons said: "We were impressed with the standard of applicant for the CEO role.

"We are very pleased to confirm that Andy Dee-Crowne has been selected and he will start in post immediately after the Christmas and New Year break."

Dee-Crowne currently holds MSA clerk of the course, race and sprint competition and ARDS licences and is undertaking his MSA stewards' qualification.

He has raced extensively in cars ranging from an MGA to a Chevrolet Corvette and took a class win with the MGA at the 2018 Le Mans Classic.