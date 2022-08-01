HSBC to restart dividend as it fights attempt to split bank - live updates

HSBC plans to resume its quarterly dividend next year as it fights back against calls from its top shareholder for a break-up of the bank.

The London-based lender said it’s held talks with Chinese insurance giant Ping An, which is pushing for HSBC to spin off its Asian operations and list them separately in Hong Kong.

Chief financial officer Ewen Stevenson said the bank takes Ping An’s view seriously but said it didn’t see any value for shareholders in the move. Ping An held a stake of more than 8pc at the end of last year.

In an effort to woo investors, HSBC raised its profitability target and said it will start paying a quarterly dividend from the beginning of 2023.

It came as the bank reported a pre-tax profit of $9.2bn (£7.6bn) for the six months to the end of June, down from $10.8bn a year ago but ahead of expectations.

It also booked a $1.1bn charge for expected credit losses as the deepening cost-of-living crisis put more of its borrowers into difficulties.

07:40 AM

HSBC pushes back over break-up

Here's more from HSBC's chief financial officer Ewen Stevenson on break-up talks with Ping An.

He told Bloomberg:

We are definitely talking to Ping An and continue to talk with them.

We we look at all of the various structural alternatives, a combination of upfront costs, a lot of complexity, [it] would take up three to give years to implement any form of material structural alternative.

Based on what we can see today, it's very hard to find any value case that we can put in front of shareholders.

07:36 AM

HSBC vows to restart dividend

Good morning.

HSBC has vowed to resume its quarterly dividend as it pushes back against calls from its biggest shareholder for a break-up of the bank.

The London-based lender said it's held talks with Ping An, the Chinese insurance giant that's pushing for HSBC to spin off its Asian operations and list them in Asia.

However, it insisted that such a move would have little value for shareholders.

Meanwhile, HSBC raised its profitability target and said it will start paying a quarterly dividend from the start of 2023 as it looks to woo investors.

