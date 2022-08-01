Australia urged to cut gas exports in fresh threat to prices - live updates

Australia gas supplies LNG Russia Putin energy crisis household bills - GREG WOOD/AFP/Getty Images

Australia has been urged to cut gas exports in a move that would exacerbate the global energy crisis.

The Government is weighing up the move after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) warned the country – which is one of the world’s biggest suppliers of liquefied natural gas – could face shortages and soaring prices next year.

The watchdog said extra gas was needed to offset declining output at offshore fields that have long supplied the east coast, which is home to nearly 90pc of Australia’s population.

Ministers will consult with LNG exports and the country’s trading partners before making a decision in October.

While the UK didn’t import any gas from Australia last year, any cuts to supply would have a knock-on effect through the market.

The move would likely add to supply troubles and soaring prices at a time when consumers are already grappling with the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine and lower supplies from Moscow.

10:46 AM

Heineken sales jump despite inflation threat

Heineken beer sales inflation - Soe Zeya Tun

Heineken has reported better-than-expected sales as punters kept drinking its beer, though it struck a cautious tone on the outlook amid sky-high inflation.

The Dutch brewer said volumes rose 7.6pc in the first half of the year – beating expectations.

The figures show that customers have so far tolerated higher prices. Heineken said it raised prices by an average of 8.9pc in the first half and warned more hikes may come in the remainder of this year.

Shares in Heineken fell as much as 3.5pc in early trading.

10:33 AM

Pound edges higher as focus turns to BoE

Sterling has edged higher against the dollar as traders turn their attention to the Bank of England interest rate decision later this week.

Story continues

Officials are expected to push through the biggest interest rate rise in 27 years and unveil the Bank's strategy for selling off part of its bond portfolio.

"Expect a bit of a wait-and-see approach in GBP price action heading into Thursday's BoE rate announcement," said analysts at ING.

The pound rose 0.3pc against the dollar to $1.2207. Against the euro it was little changed at 83.92p.

10:21 AM

HSBC to hand some staff £1,500 cost-of-living bonus

HSBC is said to be paying some of its staff a £1,500 one-off bonus to help deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

The bank will hand the pay bump to selected workers in Britain, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

It follows similar moves by rivals including TSB and Co-op Bank, but would make HSBC the largest lender to offer pay boosts to staff as inflation continues to soar.

It comes after HSBC earlier said it will reinstate its dividend as it pushes back against calls for a break-up from biggest investor Ping An.

10:07 AM

Google boss tells staff they are not productive enough

Sundar Pichai Google - Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

The boss of Google has warned staff they are not productive enough and must find ways to reduce distractions at work, writes Gareth Corfield.

Announcing a new initiative to boost output called Simplicity Sprint, Chief Executive Sundar Pinchai said: "There are real concerns that our productivity as a whole is not where it needs to be for the headcount we have." Mr Pinchai also told his 170,000 employees he would “love to get all your help", at the internal meeting first reported by CNBC. He added: "We should think about how we can minimize distractions and really raise the bar on both product excellence and productivity.” Google staff will be asked to put forward ideas for speeding up product development, as part of a scheme to “get better results faster,” Mr Pichai said. Google has grown 10pc since the July 27 announcement of its financial results, trading at $115.70 in pre-market trading at the time of writing. This is a 13pc drop compared with last year as its share price tracks the broader rout in tech stocks.

09:54 AM

Reaction: Manufacturers show early symptoms of decline

Fhaheen Khan, senior economist at manufacturing group Make UK, warns the sector is facing more troubling times ahead.

Manufacturing activity is revealing the early symptoms of a decline as the backlog of orders clear, and businesses fail to secure new work. Rampant inflation has been the main contributor to this as passing costs down the chain leads to more consumers reducing their appetite and willingness to spend. However, manufacturers remain optimistic and continue to hire at speed, filling vacancies where possible. But the fact remains the economy is slowing and businesses will need to be wary of a far more difficult period to come.

09:43 AM

UK factory output and orders shrink at fastest pace since 2020

There's more economic woe this morning as new data showed UK factory output and new orders declined last month at the sharpest rate since early in the pandemic.

The S&P Global PMI fell last month to 52.1 from 52.8 in June, revised down slightly from a preliminary reading of 52.2. The fall would have been greater but for an upward revision to the survey's jobs index.

The survey's gauges of output and new orders fell sharply and reached their lowest levels since May 2020, when the economy was hammered by the first Covid lockdown.

It's the latest sign that rising costs and slowing demand could push Britain into recession.

Rob Dobson, Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said:

The UK manufacturing sector shifted into reverse gear at the start of the third quarter. Output contracted for the first time since May 2020, as new order intakes suffered the first back-to-back monthly decreases for two years. Rising market uncertainty, the cost of living crisis, war in Ukraine, ongoing supply issues and inflationary pressures are all hitting demand for goods at the same time, while lingering post-Brexit issues and the darkening global economic backdrop are hampering exports.

S&P Global PMI UK - S&P Global

09:35 AM

Quilter shares surge on NatWest takeover report

Quilter is flying high at the top of the mid-cap index this morning following a report that NatWest is considering a bid for the wealth management firm.

Private equity firms including CVC Capital Partners, Bain Capital and BC Partners have also shown interest in the company in recent weeks, the Daily Mail reports.

Quilter jumped as much as 17pc and is now trading around 14pc higher.

09:18 AM

EU manufacturing slump deepens as recession fears grow

Manufacturing activity across the eurozone fell into contraction last month, fuelling concerns that the bloc could tumble into recession.

S&P Global's PMI fell to 49.8 in July from 52.1 the previous month – just ahead of a preliminary reading of 49.6 but its first time in contraction since June 2020.

An index measuring output sank to a more than two-year low of 46.3. In June it was 49.3.

The decline came as factories were forced to stockpile unsold goods due to weak demand in a worrying sign of a slowdown in the economy.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global, said:

Eurozone manufacturing is sinking into an increasingly steep downturn, adding to the region's recession risks. New orders are already falling at a pace which, excluding pandemic lockdown months, is the sharpest since the debt crisis in 2012, with worse likely to come. Lower than anticipated sales, reflected in accelerating rates of decline of new orders and exports, have led to the largest rise in unsold stocks of finished goods ever recorded by the survey.

#Eurozone manufacturing sector fell deeper into contraction territory in July, as #PMI data signalled the sharpest decline in output since May 2020. Cost pressures remained sharp, but softened from June. Read more: https://t.co/eG7lR90Dy9 pic.twitter.com/CRlfVe0QCG — S&P Global PMI™ (@SPGlobalPMI) August 1, 2022

09:06 AM

Gas prices surge as Putin's supply cuts weigh

Gas prices are back on the rise this morning as Putin's cuts to supplies sparks fears of shortages this winter and sends shockwaves through the economy.

Benchmark prices rose as much as 6.5pc after posting their biggest weekly gain in more than a month. They're now more than four times higher than a year ago.

Russia yesterday halted supplies to Latvia, saying the Baltic nation had "violated the conditions" of its purchases. It adds to jitters that Putin could turn off the taps to Europe completely.

The EU has told member states to curb gas use and is looking to source more supplies from elsewhere. Still, the bloc is struggling to refill storage sites in time for winter, when demand will peak.

08:53 AM

Pearson gains on cost-cutting plans

It's a strong start to trading for Pearson, which has beaten expectations for the half term and reassured investors with its cost-cutting plans.

Revenue and underlying growth were both ahead of forecasts for the first half. Estimates for this year were unchanged, but the education group lifted its expectations for 2023.

It came as Pearson identified £100m of cost savings for 2023, which analysts at Citi said would put any lingering concerns over the outlook to rest.

Shares rose 6.5pc.

08:49 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has start the week in positive territory, with markets looking ahead to the Bank of England interest rate decision later this week.

The blue-chip index climbed as much as 1.1pc before paring gains to around 0.4pc.

HSBC was the biggest winner, gaining 6.6pc after announcing plans to resume its dividend as it pushed back against calls for a break-up by investor Ping An.

Pearson was also up around 6p after reiterating its full-year profit outlook and saying its new integrated structure under boss Andy Bird was helping to save costs and grow the top line.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 gained 0.2pc after hitting a seven-week high last week. Quilter topped the index, surging 17pc on reports NatWest is considering a bid for the fund manager.

08:24 AM

Christian Candy sells 'Candyland' estate for £125m

Christian Candy (r) and brother Nick - Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Christian Candy is said to have sold his luxury estate just west of London for about £125m in one of the biggest property deals this year.

The property developer bought Cheval Manor in 2015 for £29m, filings show. He then bought up neighbouring plots to create a sprawling collection of buildings connected by tunnels that's been dubbed 'Candyland'.

It boasts a 25m underground swimming pool, gym, massage and steam rooms, as well as a basement that can house a collection of almost 60 cars.

He's now sold the estate to a buyer from the Middle East, the Financial Times reports.

Candy rose to fame alongside his brother Nick after developing the One Hyde Park building in Knightsbridge.

08:09 AM

Oil declines as Chinese slowdown sparks demand fears

Oil has started the week's trading on the back foot after weak economic data from China added to concerns that a global economic slowdown may hurt demand.

Benchmark Brent crude slipped below $104 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded under $98 after sinking almost 7pc in July. That was its first back-to-back monthly loss since late 2020.

The latest decline follows an unexpected fall in China's manufacturing PMI, which will reignite concerns about lower demand for commodities.

That follows data last week showing the US plunged into recession, while the Federal Reserve raised interest rates aggressively again.

08:01 AM

FTSE 100 jumps at the open

It's a strong start to the week for the FTSE 100, which has pushed sharply higher at the opening bell.

The blue-chip index jumped more than 1pc to 7,423 points.

07:53 AM

JD Sports loses £50m as it sells off Footasylum

JD Sports Footasylum - Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire

JD Sports has lost around £50m on its disastrous takeover of Footasylum after the competition watchdog forced it to unwind the deal.

The sportswear retail paid almost £90m for its smaller rival in 2019, but the Competition and Markets Authority blocked the merger amid concerns about competition in the footwear market.

Long-time boss Peter Cowgill then resigned after he was caught sharing commercially sensitive information with the boss of Footasylum during a clandestine meeting in a car park. The company was also fined £4.3m for the incident.

JD Sports has now signed a deal to sell off Footasylum to private equity firm Aurelius Group for just £37.5m. JD also owns Tessuti and Go Outdoors.

07:40 AM

HSBC pushes back over break-up

Here's more from HSBC's chief financial officer Ewen Stevenson on break-up talks with Ping An.

He told Bloomberg:

We are definitely talking to Ping An and continue to talk with them. We we look at all of the various structural alternatives, a combination of upfront costs, a lot of complexity, [it] would take up three to give years to implement any form of material structural alternative. Based on what we can see today, it's very hard to find any value case that we can put in front of shareholders.

07:36 AM

HSBC vows to restart dividend

Good morning.

HSBC has vowed to resume its quarterly dividend as it pushes back against calls from its biggest shareholder for a break-up of the bank.

The London-based lender said it's held talks with Ping An, the Chinese insurance giant that's pushing for HSBC to spin off its Asian operations and list them in Asia.

However, it insisted that such a move would have little value for shareholders.

Meanwhile, HSBC raised its profitability target and said it will start paying a quarterly dividend from the start of 2023 as it looks to woo investors.

5 things to start your day

1) British motorists second only to Finland in high fuel prices Prices are at least 20p per litre cheaper in the eurozone’s big four economies of Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

2) Zelensky warns of catastrophic Ukraine harvest as world faces food crisis The blockade of Ukrainian ports by Vladimir Putin’s war machine has cut off the wheat, corn and sunflower seed giant and hampered production.

3) Markets bet interest rates will double by end of 2022 Officials on Threadneedle Street are expected to vote for a rare 0.5 percentage point increase to interest rates on Thursday.

4) Murdoch battle for viewers with GB News triggers bidding war GB News and TalkTV are vying to secure a channel slot on Virgin Media that would aid their struggle to attract viewers.

5) Iceland's freezers leave supermarket with soaring energy bills Sustained increases in energy costs throughout the course of this year will have a “more permanent impact” on profits at the frozen food chain.

What happened overnight

Hong Kong stocks opened with more losses this morning. The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.6pc.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.2pc, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.1pc.

Tokyo stocks edged up in early trade, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index adding 0.05pc at the open, and the broader Topix index climbing 0.1pc.

Coming up today

Corporate: Ascential, HSBC, Pearson, RHI Magnesita NV, Spectris, XP Power (interim results); Cranswick (trading update)

Economics:Manufacturing PMI (UK, US, EU), unemployment rate (EU), retail sales (Ger)