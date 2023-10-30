Mortgage approvals drop to eight-month low ahead of interest rates decision - latest updates

Mortgage approvals

Mortgage approvals have fallen to an eight-month low as higher interest rates hammer buyers.

Banks approved 43,300 mortgages last month, according to the Bank of England, the lowest number since January when the market was reeling in the wake of the mini-budget and the crunch in gilt markets which followed.

This is down by around one-third on lending volumes a year ago, and takes the mortgage market back to activity levels last seen on a sustained basis in the years following the financial crisis.

It comes as Bank of England policymakers, led by Governor Andrew Bailey, prepare for Thursday’s interest rate meeting. Economists expect the Monetary Policy Committee to hold interest rates at 5.25pc as they assess the impact of higher borrowing costs on the economy.

The average interest rate charged on new mortgages in the month rose to 5.01pc. This marks the first time since 2008 that the average homebuyer has paid more than 5pc to borrow. A year ago the typical buyer paid 2.84pc, while two years ago the cost was just 1.78pc.

Total mortgage debts dropped by £940m in the month as homeowners paid off more debt than new borrowers took out.

Remortgaging is also increasingly unpopular at high interest rates. Just over 20,500 borrowers remortgaged last month, the lowest number since January 1999.

Thomas Pugh, economist at RSM, said low activity levels indicate “house prices probably have further to fall”.

“Admittedly, interest rates on new mortgages will probably drift down a little over the next few months now that interest rates seem to have peaked,” he said.

“But they will remain close to the highest level since the financial crisis. We still expect a peak to trough fall in house prices of a little under 10pc.”

11:26 AM GMT

Tesco relaunches Paperchase brand in stores

Tesco is relaunching the Paperchase brand in its stores, adding cards, gift-wrap and decorations into more than 250 stores.

Jan Marchant, managing director of home and clothing at Tesco said: “Paperchase is a well-loved brand by so many, and we’re proud to bring it to Tesco stores across the UK.



“We know many customers will be excited to see Paperchase products returning to stores, and we also hope to introduce the brand to many new customers.”

The launch of the brand into stores comes after Tesco bought Paperchase’s brand and intellectual property following its collapse into administration earlier this year. Paperchase had been unable to find a buyer for the whole business.

11:01 AM GMT

German economy shrinks in third quarter

The German economy shrank slightly in the third quarter, with GDP falling by around 0.1pc on a quarter by quarter basis in adjusted terms.

Higher interest rates and weaker purchasing power weighed on Europe’s largest economy in the latest quarter, although analysts had been expecting the economy to shrink by 0.3pc.

Commerzbank analysts said: “The German economy is likely to contract somewhat further in the winter half-year because it is suffering from the massive rate hikes by the ECB and almost all Western central banks.”

German Economy Contracts Less than Expected



The German economy contracted by 0.1% in the third quarter of 2023, marking a reversal from the upwardly revised 0.1% expansion recorded in the preceding three-month period a...



10:38 AM GMT

European shares bounce amid drop in bond yields

European shares rose on Monday morning after a boost from the drop in bond yields, coming as investors assess key inflation data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up around 0.65pc, while the German DAX was up 0.5pc and France’s CAC 40 was up 0.61pc.

The rise comes ahead of a host of economic updates later this week, with policy announcements due from Japan, the US and the UK.

10:06 AM GMT

Shein could 'bridge the gap between online and offline' with Frasers tie-up

Following the news of Frasers selling its Missguided brand to Shein, Davy analyst Eleonora Dani says there could be potential for an expansive partnership between the pair.

“We had previously discussed the possibility of a partnership between Frasers Group and Shein, particularly considering the latter’s collaboration with Forever 21 in the United States to venture into physical retail channels.



“In the context of the Missguided sale, Michael Murray, Frasers’ CEO, has expressed excitement around ‘further collaboration’ between the two companies.



“In our view, the sale of Missguided to Shein could be a precursor to leveraging Frasers’ expansive UK store portfolio, enabling Shein to bridge the gap between online and offline shopping experiences. Such a strategic partnership would naturally complement both parties’ capabilities and reach.



“Frasers would benefit from the footfall generated by Shein shoppers, while Shein would leverage Frasers’ physical stores as an entry into traditional retail channels.”

09:45 AM GMT

Pearson says feedback for artificial intelligence tools positive

Education book maker Pearson has upped its forecasts for the year, as it hailed “positive initial feedback” for its artificial intelligence tools.

Pearson is now expecting operating profits to come in between £570m and £575m for the year, around £20m higher than previous expectations.

In July, it said it would be adding more ChatGPT-style tools to give students real-time personalised support when they use some of its online textbook and assessment platforms.

Andy Bird, Pearson’s chief executive, said: “This third quarter performance illustrates the continuing momentum across our businesses.



“Our Higher Education business reported as expected and remains on plan to return to growth next year.



“We’ve received positive initial feedback from our Generative AI tools and are evolving our AI capabilities to create further opportunities to maximise the potential of our trusted, proprietary content and data sets.”

09:22 AM GMT

HSBC no longer sees economy shrinking next year

HSBC has suggested it no longer sees the UK economy shrinking next year, in central forecasts released alongside its third quarter results.

The banking giant said it now expected GDP to grow 0.4pc next year, rather than shrink 0.6pc. The forecasts are compiled using external consensus forecasts, market data and distributional estimates of the entire range of economic outcomes.

It also said the forecasts showed house prices were now likely to fall less sharply next year. In the UK, it said the data indicated house prices would fall by 4.7pc this year, compared to earlier expectations for a 5.7pc slump.

08:48 AM GMT

Lidl strikes British egg deal where public can monitor chickens

Discount retailer Lidl has struck a deal with Kipster, which designs eco-friendly farms which are able to live-stream footage of their chickens 24/7.

Lidl said it was hoping to be selling eggs from a Kipster-concept British farm by the spring of 2025, once planning permission has been granted.

Kipster’s farming concept has already been used for farms in the Netherlands, where birds are able to roam between the inside and outside, and are given access to an indoor playground. It also installs webcams, so the public can see the conditions that the chickens are living in 24/7.

The farm will be operated by Shropshire based Griffiths Family Farms. Lidl said the planning application was in with Telford and Wrekin Council for the new site, with permission to be decided next month.

Chickens

08:30 AM GMT

FTSE 100 rises more than 0.8pc as miners gain

The FTSE 100 opened 0.81pc higher, boosted by mining stocks, while the CAC 40 and the DAX are also up this morning.

08:15 AM GMT

GSK's cancer treatment provides 'statistically significant' benefit to patients

GSK’s Jemperli treatment can help to extend the lives of people with endometrial cancer, according to findings from a late-stage trial.

The drug maker said Jemperli can provide a “statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit in the overall patient population” when combined with chemotherapy.

More than 400,000 people are diagnosed with endometrial cancer every year globally, where the cancer is found in the inner lining of the uterus.

Endometrial cancer is the most common gynaecologic cancer in developed countries and incidence rates are expected to rise by almost 40pc between 2020 and 2040.

07:55 AM GMT

Oil prices slip as fears of wider Middle Eastern conflict recede

Oil prices tumbled on Monday after fears that the conflict in Israel could spread into other countries receded.

Brent crude at one point dipped below $89 a barrel, having gained more than 3pc on Friday on signs that other nations could be drawn into the conflict.

There have been a spate of attacks in the Middle East, with the US last week hitting two sites in eastern Syria which the Pentagon said were being used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Eric Robertsen, global head of research and chief strategist at Standard Chartered, said: “As the conflict in the Middle East continues, we are on watch for a collision course between tight financial conditions and geopolitically driven risk aversion.”

Brent crude

07:35 AM GMT

Frasers sells Missguided brand to Shein

Frasers Group has sold the Missguided intellectual property and trademarks to Chinese fashion giant Shein, following weeks of speculation over a deal.

The House of Fraser owner confirmed the sale of the IP, although said it would be keeping Missguided’s real estate and employees which had already been integrated into Frasers’ fashion division.

It comes after reports earlier this month that Shein and Frasers were in talks over the business.

Michael Murray, CEO of Frasers Group, said:

“With I Saw it First and Missy Empire, we now have a foothold in women’s digital-first fashion.



“Retaining the combined Frasers fashion teams whilst rationalising our portfolio in this space to focus on fewer brands makes a lot of sense in the current climate.



“We are also excited about the ongoing discussions around further collaboration between Frasers Group and Shein.”

07:26 AM GMT

Don't expect massive reversal in Chinese property market, says HSBC chief

HSBC chief executive Noel Quinn has been speaking on Bloomberg TV this morning, and addressed concerns over its exposure to China’s property market.

“The commercial real estate market in China has had a huge policy correction and I think we are at the bottom of the market.



“But it will take quite a while for that market to recover and regain momentum. So I am not expecting a massive reversal in that sector in the next 12 months or so, but I do expect it to be a gradual improvement from where we are.”

HSBC chief executive Noel Quinn - Reuters

07:18 AM GMT

Good morning

HSBC has released a trading update this morning showing its pre-tax profits ballooned to $7.7bn for the three months to the end of September, compared to $3.2bn for the same period a year earlier.

Analysts were, however, disappointed, having expected even larger returns amid surging interest rates worldwide.

What happened overnight



Asian shares were mostly lower on Monday ahead of a Federal Reserve decision this week on interest rates.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index lost 1.3pc to 30,591.03. There is speculation, given recent signs of sustained inflation, that the Bank of Japan may make adjustments to its monetary policy in a meeting that ends on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, more than 30 companies listed in China revealed intentions to conduct share buybacks and purchases after China announced a slew of measures aimed at stabilizing falling stock prices. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.3pc to 17,349.36 and the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.2pc at 3,022.90.

Nominal retail sales in Australia rose 0.9pc in September from August, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday. This is the fastest pace in eight months, suggesting some resilience in consumer spending. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.6pc to 6,787.90.

South Korea’s Kospi added 0.4pc to 2,311.55. Taiwan’s Taiex edged up 0.1pc and the SET in Bangkok also was up 0.1pc.