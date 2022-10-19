HSBC misled consumers with ‘greenwashing’ adverts, watchdog rules

HSBC - AdFree Cities

HSBC has been accused of misleading consumers and greenwashing its reputation in a landmark ruling by the advertising watchdog.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said that HSBC had made unqualified claims and omitted material information about its environmental credentials in two high street adverts that appeared in October last year in the run up to COP26.

The ASA said it had received 45 complaints from members of the public that accused HSBC of “greenwashing” its record by selectively promoting its green initiatives, while failing to disclose information about its continued financing of fossil fuels.

The two adverts, which were placed at bus stops in Bristol and London, included one claim that the lender would provide $1 trillion in financing for clients to transition to net zero, while the other pledged to plant two million trees to trap 1.25 million tonnes of carbon.

HSBC, which is Britain's biggest lender, has now been banned from publishing the adverts again in their original form.

The ASA said: “We told HSBC to ensure that future marketing communications featuring environmental claims were adequately qualified and did not omit material information about its contribution to carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions.”

It comes after HSBC suspended a senior executive in May over comments during a presentation in which he attacked climate “nut jobs”.

Stuart Kirk, the bank’s former global head of responsible investing at its asset management division, went on to quit the role in July in protest at "cancel culture" and "virtue signalling".

Mr Kirk was later accused by the bank of leaking information to the press, allegations which he denied.

In its evidence to the ASA, HSBC argued that their financing of oil and natural gas production did not conflict with the aims of achieving net zero emissions because some investment in fossil fuels would be necessary to bring about an orderly transition.

The bank highlighted a report by the International Energy Agency on net zero, which said that the world would still need 20pc of current natural gas production and 25pc of current oil production to remain energy secure in 2050.

However, ASA held that consumers would not understand “the intricacies of transitioning to net zero”, and that the ads did not disclose HSBC’s “significant contributions” to greenhouse gas emissions and its commitment to that industry “for many years into the future”.

Robbie Gillett from campaign group Adfree Cities, who led the complaint, said: “This is a significant moment in the fight to prevent banks from greenwashing their image. HSBC can no longer ply us with ads pretending they are green while continuing to bankroll climate breakdown in the background.”

A spokesman for HSBC said: “The financial sector has a responsibility to communicate its role in the low carbon transition to raise public awareness and engage its customers, so we will consider how best to do this as we deliver our ambitious net zero commitments.”