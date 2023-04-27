HSBC is helping homeowners become ‘Pointillionaires’ thanks to an innovative new mortgage offer

Photo via Getty Images

Everyone loves travel rewards. There are entire subcultures of collectors out there dedicated to sharing tips on the best ways to rack up big rewards on everyday purchases. Whether you’re one of those savvy point hunters or not, you’re likely familiar with the thrill of earning rewards for purchases you were planning to make anyway. Every coffee run, gas station fill-up or shopping spree can help put you one step closer to your next vacation. But until recently, there was no way to earn rewards on your biggest purchase ever: your mortgage.

Enter HSBC’s game-changing new mortgage offer, a limited-time deal that rewards customers as they make one of the most significant purchases of their lives—their home. Now, you can use your mortgage to earn up to 1 million reward points, becoming a “Pointillionaire” in the process!

Here’s everything you need to know about HSBC’s innovative new mortgage offer.

An offer you can’t beat, at a rate you can’t ignore

HSBC already offers one of Canada’s lowest interest rates, and now they’re making things even sweeter by dishing out some serious reward points.

Here’s how it works: For every $200,000 in mortgage balance, customers can earn a whopping 200,000 points, maxing out at 1,000,000 points total, valued at up to $5,000 in travel rewards! The offer applies to new, eligible mortgages of $200,000 or more, with a 5-year variable closed term or 3-year fixed-rate closed term or greater.

The best part? You can easily redeem your points for flights, hotels, car rentals, and more through the HSBC World Elite Mastercard rewards program—including statement credits, merchandise and gift cards, or even pay down your new mortgage. (If you don’t already have an HSBC World Elite Mastercard, you’ll have to apply for one to receive your points.)

Who wants to be a Pointillionaire?

Another great thing about HSBC’s mortgage offer? You don’t need to be purchasing a new property, and taking on a new mortgage, to qualify. The offer also applies to those moving their existing mortgage from another financial institution to HSBC.

But you do have to move quickly, because this offer is only available for a limited time. Make sure to apply before Sept. 3, 2023 in order to take advantage of these valuable rewards points.

Buying your dream home can help unlock your dream vacation

It’s often said that buying a new home can put a damper on your travel plans, but HSBC's unique offer turns that concept on its head. Now, your new home can translate into new opportunities to travel, so putting down roots no longer has to mean sacrificing your wanderlust.

From romantic getaways with your spouse, boo, or beau (Paris, anyone?), to that family vacation to Disneyland that always felt just out of reach while you were saving for your new house or budgeting for monthly mortgage payments, now your mortgage can help turn those travel dreams into a reality. Consider it a housewarming gift from your friends at HSBC Bank Canada.

Redeeming your rewards also couldn’t be more straightforward. There’s no complicated redemption process or blackout dates, so you can easily redeem points for any travel-related expense—or any other reward available through the HSBC World Elite Rewards program. The sky's truly the limit! Now boarding: your next great adventure.

Not ready for that trip yet? HSBC also has an attractive cashback offer for you to consider. They want to ensure you find a solution that’s right for you.

Ready to become a Pointillionaire?

With this innovative new offer, HSBC is here to help you turn your big home purchase into up to 1 million points—an incredible deal from a trusted bank that already boasts one of the most competitive interest rates in Canada. So don’t delay! The sooner you get prequalified with HSBC, the sooner you can start living the Pointillionaire life.

Want to learn more about how HSBC’s unique mortgage rewards offer can help you become a Pointillionaire? Visit hsbc.ca/mortgage for more info, and applicable terms and conditions. Secure your mortgage with HSBC before September 3, 2023 to earn valuable travel rewards! Issued by HSBC Bank Canada.