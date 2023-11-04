HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase HSBC Holdings' shares on or after the 9th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 21st of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.53 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, HSBC Holdings stock has a trailing yield of around 7.1% on the current share price of £6.022. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether HSBC Holdings has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. HSBC Holdings paid out a comfortable 38% of its profit last year.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see HSBC Holdings has grown its earnings rapidly, up 24% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past seven years, HSBC Holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 0.6% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy HSBC Holdings for the upcoming dividend? Companies like HSBC Holdings that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, HSBC Holdings looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks HSBC Holdings is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for HSBC Holdings (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

