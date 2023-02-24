HSBC Holdings plc Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

Last week saw the newest full-year earnings release from HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Results look mixed - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$51b, statutory earnings beat expectations 7.0%, with HSBC Holdings reporting profits of US$0.74 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Following the latest results, HSBC Holdings' 18 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$61.4b in 2023. This would be a substantial 21% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 53% to US$1.15. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$60.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.10 in 2023. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at UK£7.11, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on HSBC Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at UK£8.88 and the most bearish at UK£5.23 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that HSBC Holdings is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 21% annualised growth until the end of 2023. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 1.8% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.2% per year. So it looks like HSBC Holdings is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around HSBC Holdings' earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple HSBC Holdings analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for HSBC Holdings you should be aware of.

