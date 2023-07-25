HSBC first high-street bank to cut mortgage rates after inflation falls

HSBC

HSBC is the first high-street bank to cut mortgage rates after better-than-expected inflation figures last week

The bank said rates across 16 mortgage deals would fall from Wednesday, while smaller lenders also announced reductions.

The Telegraph understands HSBC will cut its standard two-year fixed mortgage rate from 6.24pc to 6.14pc for those remortgaging – a drop of 0.1 percentage points.

Its five-year fixed mortgage rate for those remortgaging is expected to fall by 0.2 percentage points, from 5.84pc to 5.64pc.

It comes after official figures last week showed inflation eased to a 16-month low of 7.9pc in the year to June. This was down from 8.7pc in May and well below the 8.2pc expected by economists.

Average mortgage rates dipped slightly for the first time since May the day after the figures were released.

Smaller lenders are also now cutting costs for borrowers.

Platform, owned by the Co-operative Bank, will reduce its rates by up to 0.29 points on Thursday.

Accord Mortgages, which is owned by Yorkshire Building Society, cut rates on Tuesday by up to 0.45 percentage points, while Pepper Money reduced rates by up to 0.95 points in its biggest reduction of the year.

Experts suggested more of the larger lenders could soon do the same.

David Hollingworth, of broker L&C Mortgages, said: “This is significant because it’s HSBC. They are generally competitive in the market and that will force others to think about whether they need to follow suit.”

He said swap rates, which are based on market expectations for central interest rates and are a leading indicator of mortgage rates, had come down as the economic picture had improved.

Two-year swap rates closed on Monday at 5.57pc, down from 5.78pc last Tuesday.

Markets are now pricing in a peak Bank Rate of between 5.75pc and 6pc – down from previous predictions of 6.75pc.

Mr Hollingworth said he still expected to see lenders move rates up and down as they readjust to a more stable environment, but said “it does open the door to see more improvements”.

Aaron Strutt, of broker Trinity Financial, said it was a “positive sign” but there was still “a lot of uncertainty” in the market.

He said: “This will give more hope to borrowers that mortgage rates might start coming down a bit rather than just going up. But we’re not seeing all of the lenders lower their rates at the moment.”

Santander raised its fixed rates by up to 0.36 percentage points on Monday.

The average two-year fixed rate mortgage across the market stood at 6.83pc on Tuesday according to analyst Moneyfacts.

