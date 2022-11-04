HSBC cuts UK terminal rate forecast to 3.75% from 4.25%

FILE PHOTO: Logo of HSBC is seen on its headquarters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong

LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC said on Friday that it had revised down its forecasts for UK interest rates in the current tightening cycle, and now sees just two more increases.

The Bank of England raised rates by the most since 1989 on Thursday but said the risk of Britain's longest recession in at least a century meant borrowing costs were likely to rise less than they expect.

In a note, HSBC said it now forecasts a 50 basis point increase in December and then a 25 basis point rise in February, taking Bank Rate to 3.75%.

"Whether or not the BoE is ultimately proved right, less tightening is likely in the near term," HSBC analysts said in a note.

Previously, the bank had forecast increases of 50bps in December, then a further 50bps in February and then 25bps in March, which would have taken Bank Rate to 4.25%.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Amanda Cooper)