HSBC to cut around 100 jobs in UK retail bank - IFR

FILE PHOTO: HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York, U.S.

LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC <HSBA.L> will restructure its UK retail banking business, resulting in around 100 job cuts, Refinitiv IFR reported on Thursday citing sources familiar with the matter.

The move follows a similar reorganisation of its commercial banking business reported by Reuters last month which will result in around 300 job cuts.

"In line with the Group strategy announced in February, we continue to restructure and review the roles required to transform the bank," a spokesman for HSBC said about both sets of cuts.





(Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Iain Withers)