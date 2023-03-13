Biden insists banking system is safe after 2 bank collapses

·5 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden insisted Monday that the nation’s banking system was safe, seeking to project calm after the collapse of two banks stirred fears of a broader upheaval and prompted regulators to offer emergency loans to banks to stave off additional failures.

“Your deposits will be there when you need them," Biden said.

Despite the message from the White House, investors continued to dump shares in bank stocks. Shares of First Republic Bank plunged more than 70% even after the bank said it was accessing emergency funding from the Federal Reserve as well as additional funds from JPMorgan Chase.

U.S. regulators closed the Silicon Valley Bank on Friday after depositors rushed to withdraw their funds all at once. It was the second largest bank failure in U.S. history, behind only the 2008 failure of Washington Mutual. New York-based Signature Bank also collapsed in the third-largest failure in the U.S.

Speaking from the White House shortly before a trip to the West Coast, the president said he would seek to hold those responsible accountable, and he pressed for better oversight and regulation of larger banks. He promised that no losses would be borne by taxpayers.

“We must get the full accounting of what happened,” he said. “Americans can have confidence that the banking system is safe."

Biden also said the managers of the banks should be fired.

“If the bank is taken over by the FDIC, the people running the bank should not work there anymore," he said, referring to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., the agency responsible for ensuring the stability of the banking system.

Michele Barry, a teacher who was at Silicon Valley Bank on Monday, said members of the FDIC and bank employees were available to answer questions.

Barry, who also runs an after-school program for children, wanted to make sure that her four employees would be paid. She was told that all checks from Friday would be honored, along with her automatic payments.

Barry left enough in her account to cover the payments, but she transferred the bulk of her money over to another bank. She said Biden’s reassurance was helpful.

“I’m from South Africa. Chances are if this happened in South Africa, nobody would insure your money,” she said.

International regulators also had to step in to ease investor fears. The Bank of England and U.K. Treasury said they had facilitated the sale of a Silicon Valley Bank subsidiary in London to HSBC, Europe’s biggest bank. The deal protected 6.7 billion pounds ($8.1 billion) of deposits.

Under the plan announced by U.S. regulators, depositors at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, including those whose holdings exceed the $250,000 insurance limit, will be able to access their money on Monday. Under a new Fed program, banks can post those securities as collateral and borrow from the emergency facility.

The Treasury has set aside $25 billion to offset any losses incurred. Fed officials said, however, that they do not expect to have to use any of that money, given that the securities posted as collateral have a very low risk of default.

New York bank regulators took possession of Signature Bank on Sunday, ousting its leaders and handing day-to-day control over to the FDIC as part of a move in which the federal government agreed to guarantee full deposits — even those over the $250,000 threshold.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul described the decision by the state Department of Financial Services as aimed at holding off a bigger crisis involving more banks.

“Our view was to make sure that the entire banking community here in New York was stable, that we can project calm,” Hochul said in a news conference Monday.

She said a high volume of withdrawals that began last week continued with online transactions through the weekend. The bank was open Monday under the name of Signature Bridge Bank.

Signature, which was founded more than two decades ago, has about 40 offices across the country and says it focuses on banking for privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers.

Though Sunday’s steps marked the most extensive government intervention in the banking system since the 2008 financial crisis, the actions were relatively limited compared with 15 years ago.

The two failed banks themselves have not been rescued, and taxpayer money has not been provided to them.

Some prominent Silicon Valley executives feared that if Washington did not rescue their failed bank, customers would make runs on other financial institutions in the coming days. Stock prices plunged over the last few days at other banks that cater to technology companies, such as First Republic and PacWest Bank.

Among the bank’s customers are a range of companies, including many California wineries that rely on Silicon Valley Bank for loans, and technology startups devoted to combating climate change.

Tiffany Dufu, founder and CEO of The Cru, a New York-based career coaching platform and community for women, had her money tied up at Silicon Valley Bank.

She said in video on LinkedIn that she had to pay employees out of her personal account. With two teenagers to support who will be heading to college, she said she was relieved to hear that the government intends to make depositors whole.

“Small businesses and early stage startups don’t have a lot of access to leverage in a situation like this, and we’re often in a very vulnerable position, particularly when we have to fight so hard to get the wires into your bank account to begin with, particularly for me, as a Black female founder,” Dufu said.

___ Rugaber and Megerian reported from Washington. Sweet and Bussewitz reported from New York. Associated Press writers Hope Yen in Washington; Michelle Chapman in New York; Jennifer McDermott in Providence, Rhode Island; Geoff Mulvihill in Cherry Hill, New Jersey; and Danica Kirka in London contributed to this report.

Ken Sweet, Christopher Rugaber, Chris Megerian And Cathy Bussewitz, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • U.S. credit default swaps rise on worries about bank failure contagion

    An index of credit default swaps (CDS) on U.S. investment-grade companies on Monday hit an intra-day high of 89.6 basis points, its highest since November, as investors worried about contagion risks after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and New York's Signature Bank in the space of 72 hours. Global banking shares plunged as moves by the United States to guarantee deposits at tech-focused lender SVB failed to reassure investors that other banks remain financially sound. Rising CDS spreads signal investors are hedging bets on a deterioration in credit quality.

  • UK boosts defense spending in response to Russia and China

    LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged Monday to increase military funding by 5 billion pounds ($6 billion) over the next two years in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the “epoch-defining challenge” posed by China. The increase, part of a major update to U.K. foreign and defense policy, is less than military officials wanted. Sunak said the U.K. would increase military spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product “in the longer term,” but didn't set a date. Britain curre

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapse presents low risk for Canadian sector: analysts

    TORONTO — As regulators move to address the stunning collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, analysts say there is limited fallout risk for the Canadian financial sector. "Not only should the failure of [Silicon Valley Bank] not have significant negative implications for our banks, but this crisis should actually be viewed as further vindication of the Canadian banking model," said Scotiabank analyst Meny Grauman in a client note Monday, highlighting the stability of Canada's diversified major banks. U

  • McCain to spend $600M to double potato processing capacity in southern Alta.

    CALGARY — French fry giant McCain Foods Ltd. has announced it will spend $600 million to double the size of its potato processing facility in southern Alberta. The Toronto-based food manufacturing company — which boasts that it makes one in every four French fries produced worldwide — is making the largest investment in its history in order to double output at its Coaldale facility, just east of the city of Lethbridge. McCain said the project will create two new production lines, one for French

  • 'No relation to SVB': India's SVC Bank acts to calm depositors amid brand name confusion

    A little-known Indian bank moved to assure depositors their money is safe after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in California caused confusion and concern due to a similarity in names. Over the weekend, India's SVC Co-operative Bank (SVC Bank), issued a statement and sent text messages in English and local Marathi language to its customers in Mumbai saying it has no relation to the U.S. lender. SVC, which has 198 branches across India, held total deposits of $2.23 billion in 2021-22.

  • US would destroy Taiwan's semiconductor factories rather than letting them fall into China's hands, a former national security adviser says

    Robert O'Brien told Semafor that China would be "like the new OPEC of silicon chips" if it invaded Taiwan and took over semiconductor factories.

  • Kevin McCarthy’s Bind: Bipartisan Achievements or Partisan Purity

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersIn a Capitol Hill auditorium last week, Republican and Democratic lawmakers came together and listened to an official briefing on the federal budget. Then they verbally sparred and swapped thoughts about it afterward.If that sounds like a mundane scene for Congress, it isn’t—in fact, most of the people in the room couldn’t remember anything like it happening in their entire congressional careers.“I’ve been here a decade,” said Rep. Dav

  • Insider Buying: Glenn Pountney Just Spent CA$64k On Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Shares

    Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Glenn Pountney, a Mirasol Resources Ltd. ( CVE:MRZ...

  • Flights at several German airports disrupted by 1-day strike

    BERLIN (AP) — Flights at several German airports were severely disrupted on Monday by the latest in a string of one-day strikes related to various pay disputes. The ver.di union called workers out on “warning strikes” at Berlin, Hamburg, Hannover and Bremen airports. Some 200 departures were canceled in Berlin, and about a third of the planned 200 arrivals were expected to be canceled, German news agency dpa reported. Hamburg airport said that all 123 planned departures during the strike were ca

  • Porsche AG cautiously upbeat on 2023 sales after bumper 2022

    WOLFSBURG, Germany (Reuters) -Porsche AG expects sales to rise to as much as 42 billion euros ($45 billion) in 2023 after the luxury carmaker sped to record earnings and revenue in its first year since its initial public offering, as it boosted car deliveries. Chief Financial Officer Lutz Meschke, however, warned that supply chain issues, geopolitical strains and rising inflation still presented a challenge for the industry. Porsche AG, historically a huge money spinner for the Volkswagen Group, which owns 75% minus one ordinary share of the group, is targeting a margin of 17-19% this year with a long-term goal of 20%, it said in a statement.

  • Some Etsy sellers say they're shutting their stores until the platform clears up any risk of non-payment from Silicon Valley Bank's collapse

    Sellers on Etsy are urging each other to put their storefronts on "vacation mode" to mitigate the risk of not getting paid for their work.

  • Kimberly Palmer: How to fight the 'pink tax' amid inflation

    Trae Bodge, a shopping expert who lives in the New York City area, sees higher prices for products and services marketed to women everywhere: Socks, razors, shampoo and apparel are a few of the product types aimed at women that tend to cost more. “I don’t know why brands think this is acceptable,” Bodge says. “It’s another punch to the gut as we’re trying to manage our budgets right now,” she adds, referring to rising prices across consumer goods categories due to inflation. The phenomenon known

  • What To Know If You Deposit More Than $10K Into Your Checking Account

    If you plan to deposit $10,000 or more into your checking account, there are a few things you should consider first. By law, banks have to report deposits that exceed a certain amount. See: Do You...

  • What does the Silicon Valley Bank collapse mean for Canada?

    Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist for Corpay, says the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank could mean a 'turbulent' time for Canadian investors.

  • 2 TSX Utility Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in March 2023

    Utility stocks are strong investments during a downturn, but not all of them. Consider these points before just buying any of them. The post 2 TSX Utility Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in March 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • TFSA Investors: 2 Utility Stocks to Buy for Tax-Free Dividend Income

    Utility stocks have a stable business model with reliable revenue streams (utility bills) and minimal disruption. The post TFSA Investors: 2 Utility Stocks to Buy for Tax-Free Dividend Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Canadian regulator seizes assets of Toronto branch of Silicon Valley Bank

    OTTAWA — Canada’s banking regulator says it has temporarily seized assets of the Canadian branch of Silicon Valley Bank. Fearful depositors withdrew billions of dollars from the U.S. bank in a matter of hours Friday, forcing U.S. banking regulators to urgently close the California-based institution. In a statement, Canada's Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions says the bank operates in this country as a foreign bank branch based in Toronto, which it supervises. It says Superint

  • The Fed will be forced to surrender on rate hikes after SVB's failure, says top economist Mohamed El-Erian

    A plunge in the 2-year Treasury yield following SVB's meltdown suggests market expectations that the Fed will end its aggressive interest-rate hikes, according to Mohamed El-Erian.

  • Some Silicon Valley Bank customers are selling their deposits at big discounts to raise cash quickly, reports say

    Some startups that banked with SVB are being offered as little as 55 cents on the dollar to sell their uninsured deposits, the Financial Times reported.

  • HSBC has finally done something for Britain rather than China

    The chaos of this Government is such that sadly all too often it is easy to despair at our political leaders.