HSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Countryside Partnerships Plc
FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Name of exempt principal trader:
HSBC Bank Plc
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Countryside Partnerships Plc
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:
Offerer – Vistry Group PLC
(d) Date dealing undertaken:
05 September 2022
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
Yes - Vistry Group plc
2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
Class of relevant security
Purchases/ sales
Total number of securities
Highest price per unit paid/received
Lowest price per unit paid/received
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of relevant security
Product description
Nature of dealing
Number of reference securities
Price per unit (GBP)
e.g. CFD
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
Swap
Closing a Long Position
14,919
235.600 p
Swap
3,738
241.011 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
1,826
241.236 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
51,925
240.865 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
746
240.912 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
396
240.978 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
425
241.012 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
2,037
241.155 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
34
240.425 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
61
241.024 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
1,030
240.534 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
38
240.010 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
29,677
235.600 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
7,433
241.012 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
3,633
241.236 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
103,285
240.865 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
1,483
240.912 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
789
240.977 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
844
241.012 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
4,053
241.156 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
69
240.425 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
123
241.024 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
2,049
240.532 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
75
240.010 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
146,354
235.600 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
54,128
241.012 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
26,656
241.236 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
657,527
240.865 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
10,854
240.911 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
5,748
240.976 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
6,182
241.013 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
29,347
241.160 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
508
240.425 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
903
241.024 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
13,867
240.534 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
555
240.010 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
1,898
235.600 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
474
241.008 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
233
241.235 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
6,608
240.865 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
95
240.919 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
50
240.966 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
53
241.006 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
258
241.176 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
5
240.425 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
8
241.024 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
131
240.535 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
5
240.010 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
3,992
235.600 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
1,002
241.011 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
488
241.237 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
13,896
240.865 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
199
240.910 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
106
240.981 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
113
241.012 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
544
241.170 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
9
240.425 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
16
241.024 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
276
240.536 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
10
240.010 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
2,470
235.600 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
618
241.011 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
302
241.237 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
8,596
240.866 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
123
240.911 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
65
240.975 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
70
241.009 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
337
241.172 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
5
240.425 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
10
241.024 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
172
240.538 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
6
240.010 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
1,077
235.600 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
304
241.012 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
150
241.235 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
4,249
240.865 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
64
240.921 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
32
240.958 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
35
240.997 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
165
241.192 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
3
240.425 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
6
241.024 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
77
240.546 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
3
240.010 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
3,553
235.600 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
5,805
241.013 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
2,867
241.236 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
81,513
240.865 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
1,151
240.908 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
602
240.968 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
657
241.017 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
3,133
241.166 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
55
240.425 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
98
241.024 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
1,491
240.544 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
60
240.010 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
5,188
235.600 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
7,378
241.012 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
3,643
241.2364 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
103,557
240.8654 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
1,462
240.9088 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
767
240.9689 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
836
241.0168 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
3,985
241.1646 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
69
240.425 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
123
241.0241 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
1,896
240.5437 p
Swap
Closing a Long Position
75
240.0096 p
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Class of relevant security
Product description e.g. call option
Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.
Number of securities to which option relates
Exercise price per unit
Type
Expiry date
Option money paid/ received per unit
(ii) Exercise
Class of relevant security
Product description
Exercising/ exercised against
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealing
Details
Price per unit (if applicable)
3. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
Date of disclosure:
06 September 2022
Contact name:
Mohammed Abdul Qader
Telephone number:
0207 088 2000
