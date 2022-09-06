HSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Countryside Partnerships Plc

HSBC Bank Plc
·9 min read

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.         KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

HSBC Bank Plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
     Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Countryside Partnerships Plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Offerer – Vistry Group PLC

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

05 September 2022

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
     If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

Yes - Vistry Group plc

2.         DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

 

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)

Lowest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)



Ordinary Shares



Purchase



1,469,319



241.236 p



235.600 p



Ordinary Shares



Sale



6,630



240.411 p



239.400 p

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

Nature of dealing

Number of reference securities

Price per unit (GBP)

e.g. CFD

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

14,919

235.600 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap



Closing a Long Position

 

3,738

241.011 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

1,826

241.236 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

51,925

240.865 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

746

240.912 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

396

240.978 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

425

241.012 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

2,037

241.155 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

34

240.425 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

61

241.024 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

1,030

240.534 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

38

240.010 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

29,677

235.600 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

7,433

241.012 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

3,633

241.236 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

103,285

240.865 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

1,483

240.912 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

789

240.977 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

844

241.012 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

              4,053

241.156 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

69

240.425 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

123

241.024 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

        2,049

240.532 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

75

240.010 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

146,354

235.600 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

54,128

241.012 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

26,656

241.236 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

657,527

240.865 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

10,854

240.911 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

5,748

240.976 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

6,182

241.013 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

29,347

241.160 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

508

240.425 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

903

241.024 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

13,867

240.534 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

555

240.010 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

1,898

235.600 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

474

241.008 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

233

241.235 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

6,608

240.865 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

95

240.919 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

50

240.966 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

53

241.006 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

258

241.176 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

5

240.425 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

8

241.024 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

131

240.535 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

5

240.010 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

3,992

235.600 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

1,002

241.011 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

488

241.237 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

13,896

240.865 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

199

240.910 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

         106

240.981 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

113

241.012 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

544

241.170 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

       9

240.425 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

16

241.024 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

276

240.536 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

   10

240.010 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

2,470

235.600 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

618

241.011 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

302

241.237 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

8,596

240.866 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

123

240.911 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

65

240.975 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

70

241.009 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

337

241.172 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

5

240.425 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

10

241.024 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

172

240.538 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

6

240.010 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

1,077

235.600 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

304

241.012 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

150

241.235 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

4,249

240.865 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

64

240.921 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

32

240.958 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

35

240.997 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

165

241.192 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

3

240.425 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

6

241.024 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

77

240.546 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

3

240.010 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

3,553

235.600 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

5,805

241.013 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

2,867

241.236 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

81,513

240.865 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

1,151

240.908 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

602

240.968 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

657

241.017 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

3,133

241.166 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

55

240.425 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

98

241.024 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

1,491

240.544 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

60

240.010 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

5,188

235.600 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

7,378

241.012 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

3,643

241.2364  p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

        103,557

240.8654 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

1,462

240.9088 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

767

240.9689 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

       836

241.0168 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

3,985

241.1646 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

69

240.425 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

   123

241.0241 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

1,896

240.5437 p



Ordinary
Shares

Swap

Closing a Long Position

75

240.0096 p

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)         Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type
e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

3.         OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)  the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”




Date of disclosure:

06 September 2022

Contact name:

Mohammed Abdul Qader

Telephone number:

0207 088 2000

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


