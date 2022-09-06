HSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Countryside Partnerships Plc

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC Bank Plc (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Countryside Partnerships Plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Offerer – Vistry Group PLC (d) Date dealing undertaken: 05 September 2022 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A” Yes - Vistry Group plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales



Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received

(GBP) Lowest price per unit paid/received

(GBP)



Ordinary Shares







Purchase







1,469,319



241.236 p



235.600 p



Ordinary Shares







Sale







6,630



240.411 p



239.400 p

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description Nature of dealing Number of reference securities Price per unit (GBP) e.g. CFD e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position



14,919



235.600 p







Ordinary

Shares



Swap



Closing a Long Position







3,738 241.011 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 1,826 241.236 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 51,925 240.865 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 746 240.912 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 396 240.978 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 425 241.012 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 2,037 241.155 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 34 240.425 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 61 241.024 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 1,030 240.534 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 38 240.010 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 29,677 235.600 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 7,433 241.012 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 3,633 241.236 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 103,285 240.865 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 1,483 240.912 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 789 240.977 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 844 241.012 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 4,053 241.156 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 69 240.425 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 123 241.024 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 2,049 240.532 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 75 240.010 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 146,354 235.600 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 54,128 241.012 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 26,656 241.236 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 657,527 240.865 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 10,854 240.911 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 5,748 240.976 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 6,182 241.013 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 29,347 241.160 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 508 240.425 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 903 241.024 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 13,867 240.534 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 555 240.010 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 1,898 235.600 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 474 241.008 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 233 241.235 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 6,608 240.865 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 95 240.919 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 50 240.966 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 53 241.006 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 258 241.176 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 5 240.425 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 8 241.024 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 131 240.535 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 5 240.010 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 3,992 235.600 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 1,002 241.011 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 488 241.237 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 13,896 240.865 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 199 240.910 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 106 240.981 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 113 241.012 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 544 241.170 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 9 240.425 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 16 241.024 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 276 240.536 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 10 240.010 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 2,470 235.600 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 618 241.011 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 302 241.237 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 8,596 240.866 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 123 240.911 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 65 240.975 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 70 241.009 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 337 241.172 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 5 240.425 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 10 241.024 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 172 240.538 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 6 240.010 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 1,077 235.600 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 304 241.012 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 150 241.235 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 4,249 240.865 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 64 240.921 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 32 240.958 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 35 240.997 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 165 241.192 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 3 240.425 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 6 241.024 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 77 240.546 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 3 240.010 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 3,553 235.600 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 5,805 241.013 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 2,867 241.236 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 81,513 240.865 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 1,151 240.908 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 602 240.968 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 657 241.017 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 3,133 241.166 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 55 240.425 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 98 241.024 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 1,491 240.544 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 60 240.010 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 5,188 235.600 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 7,378 241.012 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 3,643 241.2364 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 103,557 240.8654 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 1,462 240.9088 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 767 240.9689 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 836 241.0168 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 3,985 241.1646 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 69 240.425 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 123 241.0241 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 1,896 240.5437 p



Ordinary

Shares



Swap Closing a Long Position 75 240.0096 p

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit





(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)





3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”









(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”









Date of disclosure: 06 September 2022 Contact name: Mohammed Abdul Qader Telephone number: 0207 088 2000

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

Story continues

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk .



