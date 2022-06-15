HSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Vivo Energy PLC

HSBC Bank Plc
FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.         KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

HSBC Bank Plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
     Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Vivo Energy PLC

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Offeror - Vitol Group

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

14 June 2022

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
     If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

N/A

2.         DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

 

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)

Lowest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)



Ordinary
Shares



Purchase



2,000



144.440 p



144.440 p



Ordinary
Shares



Sale



9,500



144.800 p



144.800 p

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

Nature of dealing

Number of reference securities

Price per unit (GBP)

e.g. CFD

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Ordinary Shares

Swap

Increasing a long position

9,500

144.800 p

Ordinary Shares

Swap

Reducing a long position

2,000

144.440 p

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)         Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type
e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

3.         OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)  the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”




Date of disclosure:

15 June 2022

Contact name:

Mohammed Abdul Qader

Telephone number:

0207 088 2000

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


