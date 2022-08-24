HSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Bank of Cyprus Holdings plc
Ap34
FORM 38.5(a) (EPT/RI)
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(a) OF THE IRISH
TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022
BY A CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH
RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS AND DEALING IN
A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Name of exempt principal trader:
HSBC Bank Plc
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Bank of Cyprus Holdings plc
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: (Note 1)
Offeree - Bank of Cyprus Holdings plc
(d) Date dealing undertaken:
23-August-2022
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader also making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER (Note 2)
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
Ap35
(a) Purchases and sales
Class of
Purchases/
Total
Highest
Lowest
Ordinary Shares
Purchase
50,000
104.000 p
104.000 p
Ordinary Shares
Sale
50,000
104.000 p
104.000 p
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of
Product
Nature of dealing
Number of
Price per
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Class of
Product
Writing,
Number
Exercise
Type
Expiry
Option
(ii) Exercise
Class of
Product
Exercising/
Number of
Exercise price
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of
Details
Price per unit
Ap36
3. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
Date of disclosure:
24-August-2022
Contact name:
Mukhtar Khan
Telephone number:
020 7088 2000
Public disclosures under Rule 38 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.