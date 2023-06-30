HSBC accused of persecuting dissident Hong Kongers who flee territory

HSBC has been at the receiving end of protests over its decision to shut down the bank accounts of a Hong Kong opposition party earlier this month - Lam Yik /Bloomberg

HSBC has been accused by UK and US politicians of persecuting dissident Hong Kongers who leave the country over pension rights.

Alicia Kearns, a Conservative MP and chairman of the foreign affairs committee, and Mike Gallagher, the US Republican representative, wrote to bosses at the FTSE 100 lender expressing “deep concern” about HSBC prohibiting some Hong Kong residents from making pension withdrawals.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In the letter to chief executive Noel Quinn, which was first reported by the Financial Times, Ms Kearns and Mr Gallagher wrote: “We are concerned that HSBC – in support of the Hong Kong National Security Law – is withholding pension funds from BNO [British National Overseas] passport holders and thus contributing to the oppression of people in Hong Kong.”

The rebuke comes as HSBC faces growing scrutiny of its activities in China and Hong Kong, where it has been accused by British MPs of complicity in human rights abuses.

HSBC supported a Beijing-backed law introduced in 2020 that banned anti-government activity in the former British colony. At the time, the bank said it “respects and supports all laws that stabilise Hong Kong’s social order”.

Since the law was introduced, HSBC has frozen the bank accounts of a raft of activists, including pro-democracy politician Ted Hui, on orders from Hong Kong police.

A separate report in February by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hong Kong also claimed that HSBC blocked payments for those who fled to Britain.

It alleged that HSBC blocked payments after saying entry documents provided by the British government to Hong Kong immigrants were not sufficient to unlock their savings.

More than 88,000 people have been granted residency in the UK after leaving Hong Kong since early 2021, under the British National Overseas (BNO) visa scheme.

Hong Kong residents can usually make an early withdrawal from their pension schemes if they make a “permanent departure” to resettle elsewhere, or if they retire early or have a severe illness.

HSBC said: “In the case of permanent departure, scheme members are required to provide evidence of the right of abode outside of Hong Kong.

“The [regulator] has published guidance as to what evidence scheme members may rely on and, like all banks, we have to obey the law and the instructions of the regulators.”

In the letter, Mr Gallagher and Ms Kearns asked HSBC to provide information about who authorised the decision to not recognise BNO passports and whether board members had been aware of it.

The bank, which counts Hong Kong as its biggest market, has said repeatedly that it has to comply with laws in every jurisdiction where it operates.

However, the letter from two leading China hawks highlights the growing difficulties HSBC faces in operating in both China and the West.

Earlier this month, HSBC shut down the bank accounts of a Hong Kong opposition party as the lender increasingly sides with Beijing on a crackdown in the city state.

The bank closed three accounts used for receiving political donations by the League of Social Democrats (LSD), one of Hong Kong’s few remaining opposition parties.

Earlier this year, The Telegraph revealed that HSBC had admitted it risks endangering human rights amid its pivot to Asia.

Story continues

In an internal review, the lender found that freedom of speech and freedom from arbitrary arrest were among a host of human rights that it was at risk of undermining as a result of its business activities and relationships.

Hong Kong has plummeted down human rights league tables since the introduction of the national security law, with experts citing a suppression of freedom of expression and freedom from arbitrary arrest as areas of particular concern.

In May, HSBC shareholders overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to break-up the global lender despite a campaign from its biggest investor.