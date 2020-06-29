HSA warns public of 2 products that pose serious health risks if consumed

Banned product Serifa Beauty SolidMolid. (PHOTO: Health Sciences Authority)

SINGAPORE — The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) is alerting the public to two products – Seifa Beauty Solidmolid and LKS Coffee – that can pose serious health risks if consumed.

In a media release on Monday (29 June), HSA said that both products have been tested to contain sibutramine, which used to be a prescription medicine for weight loss but has been banned in Singapore since 2010 due to an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes.

It was alerted to the two products’ availabilities on e-commerce and social media platforms such as Shopee, Carousell, Facebook and Instagram by consumers who had experienced adverse effects.

The products were marketed as slimming products containing natural ingredients. Serifa Beauty Solidmolid was marketed to “burn fats up to 10X”, while LKS Coffee was marketed to be able to “accelerate fat burning”, “promote metabolism” and “achieve the perfect slimming effect”.

One consumer experienced rapid heartbeat after taking Serifa Beauty Solidmolid. Other consumers who took LKS Coffee experienced sudden weight loss and loss of appetite. Other serious adverse effects reported by consumers who took products with sibutramine include insomnia, hallucinations and hearing voices.

Banned product LKS Coffee. (PHOTO: Health Sciences Authority)

Warnings to sellers, website administrators

HSA has issued warnings to the sellers and directed the respective website administrators to take down the affected listings.

Consumers are advised to stop taking these two products immediately and see a doctor if they feel unwell or are concerned about their health. They are also advised to be wary of products that make exaggerated claims to deliver unexpectedly quick effects.

All sellers and suppliers must stop selling these products immediately, or else they are are liable to be prosecuted and jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $10,000.

Those who have any information on the sale and supply of the two illegal products may contact HSA’s enforcement branch at 6866-3485 during office hours (Monday to Friday) or email hsa_is@hsa.gov.sg.

