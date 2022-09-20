HS2 wins route-length High Court injunction

·6 min read

HS2 Ltd has been granted an "extensive" injunction along the length of the high-speed line from London to Crewe to help tackle unlawful protests.

The order makes going onto HS2 land without permission or disrupting work a potential contempt of court - the offence of ignoring a judge's ruling.

It will not only apply to identified protestors but to "persons unknown".

HS2 welcomed the court judgement and said it was "not intended to stop legitimate protest".

A High Court judge sitting at Birmingham's Civil Justice Centre, Mr Justice Julian Knowles, said the injunction struck "a fair balance between the rights of the individual protestors and the general right and interests of HS2 and others who are being affected by the protests, including the national economy."

Legal experts say this court order is one of the most far-reaching of its kind in English legal history.

Opponents have argued it will stifle peaceful opposition and even hamper ecologists who need access to monitor the build.

Protests against the line have cost an estimated £122 million.

Mr Justice Knowles took more than four months to consider almost 8,000 pages of evidence, including plans, statements and maps.

The order covers a range of scenarios, including people "interfering with" access to the land or "delaying or hindering" any HS2 work.

Mr Justice Knowles said he was "satisfied that there has been significant violence, criminality and sometimes risk to the life of the activists, HS2 staff and contractors."

He added that, while he had "anxiously considered the geographical extent of the injunction along the whole of the HS2 route", he had decided that "such an extensive injunction is appropriate."

He said he had studied the land plans and found that "they are clear, detailed and precise. I reject any suggestion that they are unclear. They clearly show the land to which the injunction… will apply.

"I am satisfied that the trespass and nuisance will continue, unless restrained, and that the risk is both real and imminent."

Breaking the injunction would be a contempt of court, which can lead to jail.

An HS2 spokesperson said it would not be used to stop law-abiding protestors and said: "As Mr Justice Knowles makes clear, this injunction will not, and is not intended to, stop legitimate protest.

"Instead, we hope the injunction will prevent the violence, intimidation, and criminal damage these protests have frequently caused, harming the HS2 project and those working on it, and costing the UK taxpayer millions of pounds."

Ricardo Gama from the law firm Leigh Day said it was "definitely one of the biggest" injunctions ever sought.

He said the only comparable case was the injunction used to evict the Insulate Britain protestors, which applied across the whole of the strategic road network.

"It criminalises a future action in a much more clear-cut and draconian way than the criminal law does," said Mr Gama. "If there is a criminal offence, then there are safeguards in legislation and case law about what the offence constitutes and what the defence might be."

Anti-HS2 activist Mark Keir said there had been "no justice" and called the awarding of the injunction "a democracy-crippling decision" that was "deeply worrying".

Legal documents submitted to the court argued that: "Given the extent of the HS2 Land, the term has a clear chilling effect on all forms of protest against HS2.

"Some HS2 land passes through high-density urban areas with multiple roads and public highways... It also covers woodland and other areas with public access and public rights of way."

"Most of HS2 land is not subject to any physical demarcation or barrier... Notwithstanding the 283 pages of maps which have been produced, the breadth scope and complexity of the land subject to the proposed injunction is such that it is in practical terms not possible for persons to reliably ascertain the scope of the injunction."

Keith Hoffmeister from the Chiltern Society.
In the Chiltern hills Keith Hoffmeister walks on a footpath which now crosses HS2 land

The HS2 line passes through the Chiltern hills, where there are over 2,000 miles (3,219km) of footpaths.

According to the Chiltern Society, many have had to be diverted because of the construction, and there is a concern that walkers could mistakenly break the injunction and commit a criminal offence.

Keith Hoffmeister, a society volunteer said: "There is a danger that they set off on a nice walk across the countryside and start walking across a footpath that they might not even be aware is crossing HS2 land.

"If they strayed off that footpath there is the potential for them to be committing a criminal offence - and likewise with the footpath maintenance volunteers who may be straying offline in order to cutback hedges. They could easily stray off the footpath and again be prosecuted by HS2 for trespassing."

Matthew Stanton
Matthew Stanton said the scope of the injunction was "absolutely massive."

Matthew Stanton, head of planning and advocacy at Berks, Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust, said he was also worried volunteers and staff monitoring the impact of HS2's work on wildlife and their habitats might inadvertently find themselves wandering onto private land and falling foul of the injunction, if it were applied too strictly.

He said: "We are concerned about the impact the injunction will have on people's ability to monitor the work HS2 is doing in terms of ecological impact and that's because we have already had experiences where people feel intimidated going near HS2 land and we are concerned that security staff of HS2 will feel even more emboldened with such an injunction behind them.

"It's one thing trying to stop people having illegal camps on HS2 land but, if that is what HS2 wants, then just have an injunction that says that - don't have a catch-all injunction that basically means they can threaten to imprison anyone who even slightly affects their operations."

HS2 was originally meant to connect London with Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds. Work has already started on the first phase, linking London and the West Midlands. The next section will extend the line to Crewe. The final phase was to take HS2 to Manchester and Leeds. But the Leeds leg is being scrapped.

The government says HS2 will cut Birmingham to London journey times from one hour 21 minutes, down to 52 minutes.

The London and Birmingham leg was due to open at the end of 2026. But this is now expected between 2029 and 2033.

The second phase was due to open in 2032-33, but has been pushed back to 2035-2040.

Latest Stories

  • Flawless coverage of the Queen's funeral, but no long-term respite for the BBC

    The BBC's long-term challenges aren't going away despite recent praise, media editor Amol Rajan says.

  • What Happens to All the Floral Tributes Left at Royal Parks?

    The flowers left by mourners in Green Park and Hyde Park in London will be turned into an organic composted material which will be utilized for landscaping projects, according to The Royal Parks

  • Twitter expands recommendations push with new tests

    Twitter is expanding how it recommends posts from accounts that users do not follow, the social media company announced on Tuesday. As part of the expansion, it is also building tools for users to control and provide feedback on that content. "With millions of people signing up for Twitter every day, we want to make it easier for everyone to connect with accounts and Topics that interest them," Twitter said in a blog post.

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Stefani of Brazil capture Chennai women's doubles title

    Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and her partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil captured their second women's doubles tennis title, winning the Chennai Open on Sunday. The top-seeded Dabrowski and Stefani made quick work of Russia's Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze in a 6-1, 6-2 victory. A day earlier, the duo defeated Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand and Moyuka Uchijima of Japan to advance to the final. Blinkova and Dzalamidze won their semifinal on Friday against Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal and Yanina

  • Canucks' Hughes on Boudreau: 'You want to run through a brick wall for him'

    Quinn Hughes has a long history with his head coach. The Vancouver Canucks star defenceman was a kid in the mid-2000s when Bruce Boudreau patrolled the bench for the American Hockey League's Manchester Monarchs. Quinn's dad, Jim Hughes, was his assistant. All these years later, and on the heels of an encouraging first act, the young blue-liner is keen to see what's in store for the Canucks with a full season of Boudreau at the helm. "He brings a lot of energy," Hughes, set to turn 23 next month,

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats has been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's player co

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens