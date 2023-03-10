HS2 veers off course

HS2 construction site

The intent behind HS2, first conceived under a Labour government, was to contribute to a rebalancing of the country’s economy. While it will cut travel times between London and the Midlands, the principal justification was as part of regional policy. It has been sustained by the Conservatives, latterly on levelling-up grounds.

The provision of extra rail capacity would allow freight and passenger trains to use separate lines, reducing delays. But this can be justified only up to a point, and not at any cost.

When the project was first mooted, the estimated bill was £30 billion. It is now approaching £80 billion and may even surpass £100 billion by the time the new line is finally completed. Higher inflation and the paring cost of materials have added to the costs.

The rationale behind the plan had already been undermined by the decision to scrap the proposed eastern leg extension to Leeds. Despite this, and even though the scheme is well behind schedule, it is to be slowed down further in order to spread the costs.

Ministers have been told for the past 10 years that this project was becoming too expensive and the benefits that might otherwise have accrued will be buried by the finances. Yet successive governments have ignored these warnings. Why was it allowed to get this far?

We are now in the realms of a project deemed “too big to fail”. The costs already sunk into the scheme are so great and the impact on the countryside so enormous that no one is prepared to back down.

In the long list of British white elephants, HS2 will have a section all to itself.