HS2: London mayor writes to PM over Euston concerns

Mayor Sadiq Khan said the plans could result in an Old Oak Common terminus "for decades, if not permanently"

The mayor of London has written to the Prime Minister to "express concern" at his plans for the HS2 project.

In his letter, Sadiq Khan tells Rishi Sunak that expecting private investment for a Euston terminal and underground connections is "wishful thinking".

He says the plans may result in a "ridiculous" journey that "could take as long as the existing route".

Number 10 claims there is already "extensive interest" from the private sector.

A government spokesperson said: "As has always been planned the line will finish at Euston - this is a world class regeneration opportunity and there is already extensive support and interest from the private sector to invest.

"We will respond in full to the mayor of London's letter in due course."

The letter follows news that the high-speed rail line will not be extended to Euston unless enough private investment is secured, meaning passengers' journeys would terminate at Old Oak Common in the capitals western suburbs.

The mayor wrote he is concerned about the government's "intention to withdraw public funding" for the Euston terminus and the four and-a-half mile tunnel from Old Oak Common to Euston.

Mr Khan said: "Given current challenges in the British economy, asserting that the £6.5bn cost of a terminus at Euston and potentially more for the tunnel link to Old Oak Common will be covered by the private sector seems wishful thinking."

He also asks for reassurance the government will "act as 'funder of last resort'" to make sure the terminus remains at Euston, and raises questions about how the government calculated 10,000 homes would be created through a development corporation.

Mr Khan warns much of the proposed area has height restrictions "resulting from the nationally protected views of St Paul's Cathedral".

Story continues

Map of HS2 showing current plans and cancelled routes across England.

The mayor says he is worried the announcement "will leave the Euston terminus of HS2 a distant hope, resulting in a line which ends at Old Oak Common for decades, if not permanently, in what would be a devastating blow for passengers using the line and for the economy of London and the whole country".

Mr Khan continues by saying the plans could result in "a ridiculous situation where a 'high speed' journey between Birmingham and central London could take as long as the existing route, if not longer".

He also raises the issue of overcrowding at the existing entry and exit points for Euston, and on the Elizabeth line, saying it could "lead to potentially unsafe conditions for passengers".

"HS2's own figures show 85% of their passengers arriving at Euston then need to use the underground to continue their journey which will overwhelm the existing London Underground connections."

'Everyone just wants clarity'

BBC London's Transport Correspondent Tom Edwards said: "The Euston area has been worst affected by HS2.

"Hundreds of homes have been demolished or affected and businesses have been moved out. Hotels and pubs have been destroyed. There have been years of blight and disruption already.

"The big concern is there will be thousands of top-end luxury flats and affordable housing and businesses will be ditched.

"The local council fears it could also be cut out of the planning process, meaning there will be no affordable housing or business space.

"On top of that, the mayor and TfL fear scaling back Euston will mean the Underground getting overcrowded.

"Everyone just wants clarity and at the moment there isn't any."

