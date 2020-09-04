HS2 ‘to last 150 years’ as construction formally begins

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has claimed HS2 is being built to last “150 years” as he defended its continuing need on the day construction formally begins.

The pandemic has led to many more people working from home, with demand for trains more than halved, but speaking ahead of a “shovels in the ground” event for HS2 at an undisclosed location, Mr Shapps insisted it is wrong to think the virus has made the high-speed railway unnecessary.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We’re not building this for what happens over the next couple of years or even the next 10 years.

“We’re building this – as with the west coast and east coast mainlines – for 150 years and still going strong.

“So I think the idea that – unless we work out a way of teletransporting people – that we won’t want a system to get people around the country… is wrong.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the high-speed railway will create thousands of jobs and create vital links between urban areas.

He said: “HS2 is at the heart of our plans to build back better – and with construction now formally under way, it’s set to create around 22,000 new jobs.

“As the spine of our country’s transport network, the project will be vital in boosting connectivity between our towns and cities.”

All revenue and cost risks from existing rail franchises were transferred to the UK, Scottish and Welsh governments in March to ensure services continued despite the collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

This has cost taxpayers at least £3.5 billion.

The Government-commissioned Oakervee Review warned last year that the final bill for HS2 could reach £106 billion at 2019 prices.

Despite it running tens of billions of pounds over budget and several years behind schedule, the PM gave the green light for the railway in February.

The project was given a revised budget and schedule as part of his decision.

Two months later, ministers gave the go-ahead for it to enter the construction phase between London and the West Midlands.

