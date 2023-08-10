HS2 digging machines to be buried while waiting for Euston go-ahead

Construction work at the HS2 site at Old Oak Common station, west London - Lucy North/PA

Diggers will be buried at the HS2 Old Oak Common site in west London next year while engineers wait for the government to approve the high-speed rail route’s extension to Euston.

Two tunnel boring machines will be named and blessed in a ceremony before being lowered into an underground chamber, pointed in the direction of Euston, in central London.

Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, announced in March that work at Euston would be paused for two years because costs had ballooned to £4.8 billion compared with an initial budget of £2.6 billion.

That means Old Oak Common will be HS2’s only London station when services to and from Birmingham begin. Passengers travelling to and from central London will need to take Elizabeth Line services to continue their journey into the heart of the capital.

Speaking from the work site, Huw Edwards, HS2 Ltd’s project client for Old Oak Common, told the PA news agency: “We will be dropping two tunnel boring machines into the HS2 box here towards the east end, in the Euston direction, during next year.

“When we do that, we will actually store them to be used once there is a government decision to progress on towards Euston.”

While HS2 passenger services are not due to begin for at least six years, Mr Edwards said the German-built diggers needed to be lowered into the holes in 2024 to allow for additional train tracks to be built over the top, with the Great Western main line to be widened as part of the Old Oak Common development.

“We cannot wait, otherwise we would not be able to open the widened conventional station,” he added. “However, we are not precluding tunnelling in the future in the Euston direction to that destination.”

Should the Old Oak Common to Euston leg – a distance of around five miles – be given the go-ahead, Mr Edwards said the tunnelling work and the daily operation of the major transport hub in the west London suburbs “could happen in parallel if necessary”.

The two boring machines will be named and blessed in a ceremony, with a statue of St Barbara, the patron saint of tunnelling, used during the Christian service, before they are lowered into a deep chamber and covered over to await their potential dig towards Euston.

HS2 was initially scheduled to open in 2026, but this has been delayed to between 2029 and 2033 because of construction difficulties and rising costs. HS2 trains are now not expected to run to Euston until 2041 at the earliest.