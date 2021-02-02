HS2 chairman resigns as protesters clash with bailiffs underneath Euston park
Protesters clashed with bailiffs as they tunnelled underground under Euston Square today as the HS2 chairman resigns from his post.
HS2 Ltd chairman Allan Cook handed in his resignation to enable his successor to focus on the “future momentum of the project”.
A Department for Transport spokesman insisted his decision is not linked to anti-HS2 campaigners digging a network of tunnels near London Euston station.
In a letter to the minister, Mr Cook explained that he has timed his departure to coincide with the planned start of the high-speed railway’s major tunnelling works.
He wrote: “A project of this scale and ambition will encounter challenges, but it is vital we understand the prize: a low carbon railway for Britain that will make us a better connected and fairer country, bringing careers, jobs and prosperity to the towns and cities that need it most.”
Meanwhile, HS2 Rebellion say efforts to evict activists from tunnels are becoming “dangerous” as they prepare to spend a sixth night underground.
HS2 Rebellion confirmed there were nine activists in the tunnels, including Mr Maxey, 18-year-old Blue Sandford, and individuals named as “Digger Down” and “Lazer”.
They also included veteran environmental campaigner Swampy, real name Daniel Hooper, who revealed his pride after he was joined by his son Rory.
Conservative MP Andrew Mitchell told the Sun newspaper that Swampy was “reckless and irresponsible” for allowing his reportedly 16-year-old son to be in the tunnels.
In one video posted by the group, a protester confronts a man in a helmet, face mask and wearing a head torch, about digging a “parallel tunnel” on the other side of a metal grille.
She says: “I’m aware that’s very risky for health and safety, major health and safety breaches parallel tunnels.”
The man replies: “I didn’t realise you have a tunnelling qualification to your name actually. Well I have, thank you, and I know exactly what I’m doing.”
The activist says: “Since you started digging the ceilings are starting to go, so can you tell me why you’re engaging in dangerous practices?”
In another clip, an unnamed male protester says campaigners are having a “great time” in the tunnels, with games and books to fill the time.
A HS2 spokeswoman accused the activists of spreading false information of mistreatment at the hands of their “diligent and safety-led” staff.
She added: “It is forecast to rain regularly over the next 48 hours and we have repeatedly raised concerns to the activists that their crude tunnels are simply not equipped to deal with these weather conditions.
“If the reports are accurate and there is also at least one minor stuck underground, we firmly reiterate our message: please, come out from the tunnels immediately, and stop putting your lives, the lives of children and those of the emergency services at risk.”
Environmental campaigners have dug a network of tunnels beneath Euston Square Gardens, next to Euston station, in a bid to protect the green space which they claim will be built over with a temporary taxi rank before being sold to developers as part of plans for the high-speed railway.
HS2 Ltd said it has “legal possession” of the land and urged protesters to leave “for their own safety” before they are removed by High Court enforcement officers.
A statement shared by HS2 Rebellion hit back at Mr Mitchell for “cynically” criticising a “brave father-son team”.
An HSE spokesman said: “HSE is aware of the protest and is in liaison with HS2 in order to review any plans that would affect workers, protesters or rescue personnel.”
