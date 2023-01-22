HS2 bosses spend £1.4m on printing

Huw Merriman Minister of State for Rail and HS2 (third left) on site during construction of the Colne Valley Viaduct which will stretch for 2.1 miles (3.4km), carrying high-speed trains some 33ft (10m) above a series of lakes and waterways just outside north-west London.

HS2 bosses have been accused of letting their budget “come off the rails” as figures reveal they spent £1.4m on printing over the last year.

The printing expenses are part of the rail link’s public relations campaign that cost taxpayers £8.1m in the 2022 fiscal year. A further £7.9m is budgeted to be spent over the coming year, in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

HS2 is Europe’s biggest building project. The most recent Government cost projection to complete the full scheme is £98bn.

The size of the project requires significant investment in diversity training. There are currently three full-time equality, diversity and inclusion officers with a fourth position yet to be filled.

Nearly 92 working days were lost during the 2021-22 fiscal year to allow HS2 staff to complete diversity training.

The equality, diversity and inclusion budget is set to grow from £201,667 to £503,538 in the year to April 2023.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “These runaway costs suggest that the HS2 budget is coming off the rails.

“Bosses have shown a complete inability to get a grip on their finances, with the estimated costs of the project constantly on the rise and millions spent on spin and non-jobs.

“It’s long past time that ministers scrapped this white elephant, and stopped billions more being wasted.”

HS2’s size has regularly prompted criticism over spending.

The Telegraph reported a year ago that £40m of taxpayer cash would be spent on a “bat tunnel” – a mesh shield to prevent endangered bats living in ancient woodland next to the high-speed line.

It remains to be seen if HS2’s full “Y-shape” will become a reality. Boris Johnson axed the eastern spur to Sheffield and Leeds. But Rishi Sunak vowed to complete the project in full, while campaigning for the Conservative Party leadership last summer.

Huw Merriman, the rail and HS2 minister, insisted last week that HS2 would run services to Leeds.

Jeremy Hosking, the prominent City financier and political donor who has campaigned for HS2 to be scrapped, added: "And you thought HS2 was about a railway? Politicians love big projects because of the baubles, the patronage, the helpers and hangers-on that can be attached to them.

Story continues

"This tendency is greatly increased in the quangocracy that Britain has become. HS2’s not a railway, not even a vanity project; it’s more a magic money tree."

HS2 insisted that the £1.4m printing bill was part of an obligation placed on the project by Parliament to enshrine the rail line into law.

A spokesman for HS2 said: “HS2 Ltd has a duty to communicate clearly and openly with everyone affected along the 200 miles of proposed route on a wide range of community engagement and project activity. This includes printed material to support the Phase 2a and 2b hybrid bills, which meets an obligation placed on us by Parliament.”