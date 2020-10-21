HS1 becomes the country's first renewable-powered railway

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's HS1 railway link to the Channel Tunnel is the country's first train line to run entirely on renewable energy, with wind and solar powering the trains between London and the Kent coast, the operating company said.

HS1, the country's only high speed railway, said in a statement on Wednesday that its energy supplier had provided certificates confirming that energy used by its trains and at its stations came from renewable sources.

Eurostar and Southeastern High Speed both run services on the tracks, with Eurostar trains heading to the Channel Tunnel to connect London with European cities such as Paris and Brussels.

Britain has set a target of building a net zero carbon transport system by 2050.

"We are absolutely committed to driving forward a greener, cleaner and more efficient railway, and it is fantastic to see HS1 making such significant strides towards decarbonising their network," said UK rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris.

HS1 is owned by InfraRed Capital Partners and Equitix Investment Management.





(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by William James)