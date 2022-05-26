HS softball: Catawba Ridge, Lewisville end special seasons in state championship losses

Catawba Ridge’s historic season — one riddled with program “firsts,” including a first Class 4A state championship appearance — came to an early end on Wednesday.

And like every early end, there were tears. There were hugs. There were fans waiting to console the players that brought them together. And there was the unenviable task asked of that team’s coaches and players — to put into words what this season, this team, meant to them and their school.

“I think it’s been a fantastic season,” Catawba Ridge head coach Michael Kidd told reporters after his team’s 8-0 series-clinching Game 2 loss to North Augusta in Fort Mill on Wednesday night. The NA win delivered the school its first state championship — the same bit of history Catawba Ridge was after.

“We had 26 wins, made it to the state championship,” Kidd added. “You can’t ask to put yourself in any better position than that.”

Here’s @ridge_catawba senior and @umichsoftball Janelle Ilacqua after her team’s tough loss in today’s state championship finale.



Composed and thoughtful and gave credit to North Augusta. Story on the game to come soon. pic.twitter.com/szkUBXaoQq — Alex Zietlow (@alexzietlow05) May 26, 2022

The visiting Yellow Jackets didn’t score until the third inning, but once they did, they never relinquished control or momentum.

North Augusta scored three runs in the third, thanks to an Ansley Hooke two-run homer and a Haidyn Hutto RBI double. The team then scored two more in the top of the fourth, two more in the top of the sixth and one more in the top of the seventh — the final score a solo home run over the left field wall from Kadence Adams to make the game 8-0.

All the while, pitcher and Central Florida signee Katelyn Cochran dominated. The Yellow Jacket senior dealt 10 strikeouts en route to her second complete-game shutout in two days.

Wednesday’s result doesn’t take away from all the Copperheads accomplished this year, Kidd reiterated.

“I don’t think we’re setting the foundation,” Kidd said of his program, which concluded its third year. “I think we’ve already set it. I think we’ve got our cleats dug in. These girls have something to look up to. They know what to do in these situations. We’ve played in the big games, completely battle-tested. I’d say our foundation is set.”

Lone senior and Michigan softball player Janelle Ilacqua agreed with Kidd. Her six-season high school softball career ended on Wednesday, but all she focused on was what her team was leaving behind and what she sees for her team’s future.

“I think we’re really young,” Ilacqua said, fighting back tears, “and that next year I don’t think there’s going to be a team that could beat this team. And I think just seeing Katelyn, who’s just so great, will really set them up to be the best next year.”

Lewisville falls to Bamberg-Ehrhardt

The Bamberg-Ehrhardt Red Raiders toppled the Lewisville Lions in games on Tuesday and Wednesday to win the 1A state softball championship.

After rain pushed the opening game back a day, the Red Raiders won 8-4 on Tuesday in Bamberg by a score of 8-4. They wrapped up the best-of-three series on Wednesday in Richburg with a 16-0 victory.

In the second contest Bamberg-Ehrhardt took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on Jakiah Wilson’s two-run single. They added four more in the second for a 6-0 advantage. They continued the assault in the third with six more runs.

The Red Raiders closed their scoring with four more in the fourth. The big hit in the outburst was a three-run home run by Elaney Sanders.

In the opening game on Tuesday the Red Raiders took full advantage of six Lewisville errors and defeated the Lions 8-4.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt took a 3-0 lead after one inning, and added another run in the third. The Lions scored twice in the fourth to cut the deficit to 4-2. The Red Raiders got one more in both the fourth and fifth frames and added two more in the sixth for an 8-2 advantage.

The Lions closed the scoring with a pair of runs in the seventh.

Alyssa Rollins led Lewisville with two home runs, and she drove in all four of their runs. Sydney Rollins added three hits, while Emerson Dickman and Savannah Rollins got one hit each.

The Lions, who ended the year with a record of 23-10, return most of their young team next year. This year’s roster shows only two seniors, and many of next year’s key players will still be underclassmen.

The Red Raiders completed their season with a mark of 19-6.

Other Wednesday scores

5A: Fort Mill 7, Lexington 2

3A: Aynor 2, Broome 1

2A: Gray Collegiate 2, Latta 1