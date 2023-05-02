HS Rewind: Monday’s results, top performers; Iredell County to induct Hall of Fame class

Special to The Observer

Here are Monday’s high school results in the greater Charlotte-area. Scroll down for the Iredell County Sports Hall of Fame.

Monday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Taylor Barlow, South Meck softball: two triples, four RBIs in a 15-0 win over Harding in the SoMECK tournament quarterfinals.

Jordan Grice, North Meck softball: three home runs in a 18-5 win over West Charlotte.

David NIcks, Gaston Christian baseball: two home runs, seven RBIs in a 21-2 win over Gaston Day.

Brody Taylor, South Meck baseball: two doubles, three RBIs in a 12-1 win over Palisades in the SoMECK conference tournament quarterfinals.

Maria Vasquez Garcia, Palisades softball: five hits in a 16-15 win over Berry in the SoMECK conference quarterfinals.

Baseball

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS

(tournament seeds in parentheses)

SO MECK 4A

(quarterfinals)

(2) Myers Park 15, (7) Harding 0

(3) Olympic 18, (6) Berry Academy 3

(4) South Mecklenburg 12, (5) Palisades 1: Brody Taylor smacked two doubles and drove in three runs for the Sabres.

GREATER METRO 4 4A

(quarterfinals)

(3) Mooresville 5, (6) West Cabarrus 4: Mooresville’s Aaron Burchett had three hits.

(2) Lake Norman 4, (7) A.L. Brown 3: The Wildcats got a tough battle from the Wonders, but Carson Cherry’s two RBI paced the victors. Brown’s C.J. Gray tossed a four-hitter in a losing cause.

(4) Cox Mill 10, (5) South Iredell 7: Cox Mill’s Will Oehler drove in three runs.

METROLINA ATHLETIC

(quarterfinals)

(3) Gaston Christian 21, (6) Gaston Day 2: David Nicks hit two home runs and drove in seven runs for the victors.

(4) SouthLake Christian 11, (5) Concord Academy 1: Thomas Day pitched a three-hitter, and Seth Moon homered and drove in four runs.

CATAWBA VALLEY 2A

(quarterfinals)

(4) West Lincoln 4, (5) Bunker Hill 2

(1) Maiden 10, (8) West Caldwell 0

(2) Bandys 4, (7) Lincolnton 3: Lincolnton scored three times in the top of the sixth to tie the game, but Bandys won it in the bottom of the seventh.

(3) East Burke 15, (6) Newton-Conover 2

CATAWBA SHORES 1A-2A

(quarterfinals)

(4) Pine Lake Prep 8, (5) Mountain Island Charter 4: Tate Allison homered and drove in two runs for Pine Lake Prep.

(2) Christ the King 9, (7) Bradford Prep 4: The Crusaders’ C.J. Wilson had three hits and two RBI.

(3) Community School of Davidson 11, (6) Langtree Charter 6

REGULAR SEASON

QUEEN CITY 3A-4A

Chambers 11, West Mecklenburg 4: Rah Washington’s two doubles led Chambers.

Mallard Creek 14, Chambers 0

North Mecklenburg 10, West Charlotte 6: The Vikings’ Logan Williamson had three hits and three RBI.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Butler 14, Independence 5: The visiting Bulldogs wrapped up the regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, which begins Wednesday.

BIG SOUTH 3A

Kings Mountain 1, Stuart Cramer 0: Carter Jessen was a hard-luck loser for Stuart Cramer, as he fired a three-hitter and struck out 11. Winning pitcher Wyatt Davis tossed one-hit ball for 5.2 innings before getting relief help.

WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A

East Lincoln 8, North Iredell 7 (8 innings): Isaac Armstrong led the Mustangs with a home run and three RBI, and Aiden Perkins added three hits.

Hickory 4, Fred T. Foard 1

North Lincoln 11, West Iredell 1

St. Stephens 17, Statesville 0: St. Stephens clinched the conference championship.

NONCONFERENCE

Bessemer City 11, Ashbrook 1

Piedmont Community Charter 20, Jackson Day 4

Softball

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS

SO MECK 4A

(quarterfinals)

(2) South Mecklenburg 15, (7) Harding 0: South Meck’s Taylor Barlow smacked two triples and drove in four runs.

(3) Ardrey Kell 15, (6) Olympic 0: Maddie Christensen homered for the Knights.

(4) Palisades 16, (5) Berry Academy 15: Palisades’ Maria Vasquez Garcia had five hits, while Berry’s Tianna Lane hit two doubles and drove in two runs.

GREATER METRO 4 4A

(quarterfinals)

(2) Mooresville 17, (7) A.L. Brown 1: Maddie Colby homered and drove in four runs.

(3) Lake Norman 8, (6) Cox Mill 7: Kaylee Harris led the victors with two hits and two runs.

(4) South Iredell 8, (5) West Cabarrus 1: South Iredell’s Hannah Mozeley totaled two hits and two RBI.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 4A

(quarterfinals)

(3) Porter Ridge 13, (6) Sun Valley 3: Madison Stamper led the Pirates with two doubles and four RBI.

(5) Weddington 5, (4) Cuthbertson 1

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

(quarterfinals)

(4) East Rowan 11, (5) South Rowan 1

(3) Central Cabarrus 10, (6) Northwest Cabarrus 0

CATAWBA VALLEY 2A

(quarterfinals)

(1) Maiden 15, (8) Newton-Conover 0

(2) Bandys 15, (7) Bunker Hill 0

(3) West Lincoln 13, (6) Lincolnton 1: West Lincoln’s Caitlin Greech collected three hits and two RBI.

(4) West Caldwell 8, (5) East Burke 5

CATAWBA SHORES 1A-2A

(quarterfinals)

(4) Bradford Prep 9, (5) Langtree Charter 1: Bradford Prep’s Emma Patheal slammed two doubles, a triple and a home run, and drove in three runs.

(3) Pine Lake Prep 16, (6) Christ the King 0: Caitlin Greech had three hits and two RBI for the Pride.

METROLINA ATHLETIC

(quarterfinals)

(4) Gaston Christian 14, (5) SouthLake Christian 4: Emmie Rushing drove in three runs for the victors.

REGULAR SEASON

QUEEN CITY 3A-4A

Mallard Creek 20, Chambers 0: The Mavericks’ Lindsey Refsnider drove in four runs, and Morgan Lampkin scored four times and drove in three runs.

North Mecklenburg 18, West Charlotte 5: The Vikings’ Jordan Grice slammed three home runs.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Independence 9, Butler 3: The Patriots’ Sarah Johnson and Natalie Johnson each drove in three runs, as the second-place Patriots (8-2) spoiled Butler’s (9-1) hopes for an unbeaten conference season.

Providence 11, East Mecklenburg 0: Margaret Garand doubled and tripled, and the Panthers (7-3) finished in third place.

CISAA

Charlotte Christian 9, Charlotte Country Day 0: Morgan Banks tossed a no-hitter and struck out 11, and Hailey Conde drove in three runs.

BIG SOUTH 3A

Forestview 13, Hunter Huss 1 (Game 1): Kaitlin Barnes homered for the Jaguars.

Forestview 13, Hunter Huss 0 (Game 2): Bryn Bumgardner had three hits for Forestview.

WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A

East Lincoln 17, North Iredell 2: East Lincoln’s Betsy Eatmon hit two home runs and drove in four runs, and Aubrey Gust added three doubles.

Fred T. Foard 22, Hickory 7

St. Stephens 23, Statesville 1

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A-2A

Cherryville 17, Bessemer City 2: Cherryville’s Krista Davis launched two home runs.

NONCONFERENCE

Cannon School 16, Metrolina Christian 2: This battle of private school powers went to the Cougars (14-6), as Brie Biddle drove in four runs. Metrolina Christian fell to 13-3.

Girls’ soccer

SO MECK 4A

South Mecklenburg 9, Harding 0: The Sabres’ Sophia Terry and Maris Caszatt each scored two goals.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Providence 6, East Mecklenburg 1: Taylor Westover scored three times, and Bella Dragone added two goals and two assists.

WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A

East Lincoln 3, North Iredell 1: Abigail Hege led the Mustangs with a pair of goals.

Hickory 1, Fred T. Foard 0

North Lincoln 2, West Iredell 0

CATAWBA VALLEY 2A

Lincolnton 1, Maiden 0

West Lincoln 1, Bunker Hill 0: Calla Varner scored a goal, and goalkeeper Laura Willis got the shutout.

CATAWBA SHORES 1A-2A

Community School of Davidson 7, Lincoln Charter 0: Tyler Baughn scored three times for the Spartans.

Pine Lake Prep 10, Langtree Charter 0: The Pride’s Gracie Hughes totaled two goals and two assists.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Jay M. Robinson 9, Albemarle 0: Brianna Andrade and Eden West each had two goals and an assist in the victory.

Union Academy 9, Mount Pleasant 0

METROLINA ATHLETIC

(tournament quarterfinals)

Gaston Day 5, Hickory Grove Christian 0

Gaston Christian 8, Concord Academy 0

NONCONFERENCE

Independence 9, Olympic 0: The Patriots’ Samantha Swinson scored three times.

Lake Norman Christian 9, Corvian Community 0: Ali Skinner led the victors with six goals and two assists.

Weddington 7, Hopewell 1: Weddington got two goals apiece from Abby Hoover, Skylar Alepa and Paige Santos.

Boys’ tennis

Providence Day 5, Charlotte Country Day 0: Sharya Bhadarawaja took his No. 1 singles match, Renat Kramin won at No. 2, and the pair teamed for a No. 1 doubles victory.

Track and field

SOUTH PIEDMONT 1A-2A MEET

The Shelby boys and Thomas Jefferson Academy girls won team championships in the conference meet, held at Burns.

Boys’ team scores: Shelby 176; Thomas Jefferson Academy 135; Burns 97; Cherryville 36; Bessemer City 33; Highland Tech 25; East Gaston 19.

Girls’ team scores: Thomas Jefferson Academy 155; Shelby 125.5; B urns 87; Cherryville 61; Highland Tech 58.5; East Gaston 20; Bessemer City 14.

Highland Tech’s Jade Martin was among event winners, capturing the high jump.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A-2A MEET

Jay M. Robinson’s boys and Albemarle’s girls won team championships.

Boys’ team scores: Jay M. Robinson 141; Union Academy 130; Albemarle 102; North Stanly 77; South Stanly 76; Gray Stone Day 54; Mount Pleasant 51.

Top performers included Union Academy’s Evan Pardue, who won the 400 meters and was second in the 100 and 200 meters; and Union Academy’s Ezra Martin, who swept the jump events – long, high and triple.

Girls’ team scores: Albemarle 156; Union Academy 135; Jay M. Robinson 100; North Stanly 78; Gray Stone Day 69; Mount Pleasant 61; South Stanly 66.

The meet’s top performer was former Harding standout Akala Garrett, now at Albemarle. She captured the 200 meters, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

Union Academy’s Audrey Falcon was a triple-winner, taking the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters.

Iredell County Sports Hall of Fame inducts 6th class

The Iredell County Sports Hall of Fame will induct its sixth class May 22 at the Statesville Civic Center. Doors open at 6 and tickets are $50 per person or $350 for a table of eight.

The Sports Hall of Fame will also honor senior male and female athletes from local high schools who will be announced later.

“The ICSHOF is pleased to have another amazing class to induct into the Hall of Fame,” said Ryan Pegarsch, Executive Director, ICSHOF. “This class is special since it encompasses two years of 2022 and 2023 due to the getting caught back up from the pandemic.”

The 2023 includes 13 people:

▪ Mike Carter, coached football at Mooresville High School

▪ C.A. Frye, coached football, basketball and baseball at Statesville High School

▪ Wayne Harwell, played baseball, coached baseball and tennis at Statesville High School, and baseball umpire and League President.

▪ Kelly Fleck Landry, played tennis at Statesville High School

▪ Keith Lawrence Sr., played football, basketball and track at Statesville High School

▪ Fred Long Jr., played football, basketball and baseball at Morningside High School

▪ Mitch Mayhew, played football and wrestled at South Iredell High School

▪ Tammy Millsaps, played volleyball, basketball and ran track at North Iredell High School

▪ Mike Royal, coached basketball, cross country and track & field at Mooresville High School

▪ Gary Sherrill, coached football, basketball, and golf at South Iredell High School

▪ David Stamey, played football, basketball, and baseball at West Iredell High School

▪ John Wood, wrestled at Statesville High School

▪ Harold Johnson Community Partner Inductee

▪ Jack Springer, Former City of Statesville Parks and Recreation Director