HS Basketball Update: This week’s Charlotte-area schedule
This is the final week of a shortened high school basketball season for North Carolina’s public schools.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association playoff pairings are scheduled to be released Saturday. The first round of the playoffs is set for Tuesday, Feb. 23, just days ahead of the start of the high school football season for public schools Feb. 26
The N.C. Independent Schools released playoff pairings Sunday. The postseason begins Tuesday. For NCISAA pairings, click here
MONDAY
Southwestern 4A
Hickory Ridge at Rocky River (girls)
Sandhills 4A
Jack Britt at Pinecrest (boys)
Purnell Swett at Lumberton (boys)
South Piedmont 3A
Jay M. Robinson at A.L. Brown (girls)
Central Carolina 2A tournament
(Girls’ semifinals)
Oak Grove at Salisbury
Ledford at North Davidson
Central Carolina 2A regular season
East Davidson at South Rowan (girls)
Lexington at Thomasville (girls)
South Rowan at Thomasville (boys)
West Davidson at East Davidson (boys)
West Davidson at Central Davidson (girls)
Foothills 2A
Draughn at Patton (girls)
East Burke at Hibriten (girls)
Fred T. Foard at Draughn (boys)
West Iredell at Bunker Hill (boys)
Mountain Valley 1A-2A boys
Alleghany at Starmount
Elkin at East Wilkes
Mountain Valley 1A-2A girls
East Wilkes at Elkin
Starmount at Alleghany
Western Highlands 1A-2A
C.D. Owen at Madison County
Mitchell County at Avery County
Mountain Heritage at Polk County
PAC 1A
Bradford Prep at Community School of Davidson
Union Academy at Mountain Island Charter
Southern Piedmont 1A
Bessemer City at Christ the King
TUESDAY
I-Meck 4A
Hopewell at Mooresville
Lake Norman at Vance
North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek
West Charlotte at Hough
Southwestern 4A
East Mecklenburg at Hickory Ridge
Garinger at Butler
Independence at Rocky River
Northwestern 3A-4A
Alexander Central at Hickory
Freedom at Watauga
St. Stephens at South Caldwell
Big South 3A
Forestview at Kings Mountain
North Gaston at Ashbrook
Stuart Cramer at Hunter Huss
North Piedmont 3A
Conference tournament, schedule TBA
South Piedmont 3A
Central Cabarrus at A.L. Brown
Northwest Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson
West Cabarrus at Cox Mill
Southern Carolina 3A
Cuthbertson at Parkwood
Marvin Ridge at Sun Valley
Monroe at Charlotte Catholic
Weddington at Piedmont
Rocky River 2A-3A
Mount Pleasant at Montgomery Central (girls)
West Stanly at Forest Hills (boys)
Central Carolina 2A regular season
East Davidson at South Rowan (boys)
North Davidson at Salisbury (boys)
Oak Grove at West Davidson (boys)
Foothills 2A
Bunker Hill at Hibriten (girls)
East Burke at West Caldwell
Patton at Fred T. Foard (girls)
Patton at Hibriten (boys)
West Iredell at Draughn
South Fork 2A
East Lincoln at West Lincoln
Lake Norman Charter at Bandys
Maiden at Newton-Conover
North Lincoln at Lincolnton
Southwestern 2A
Chase at R-S Central
East Rutherford at East Gaston
South Point at Shelby
Mountain Valley 1A-2A boys
Alleghany at West Wilkes
Ashe County at Wilkes Central
East Wilkes at Elkin
North Wilkes at Starmount
Mountain Valley 1A-2A girls
Elkin at East Wilkes
Starmount at North Wilkes
West Wilkes at Alleghany
Wilkes Central at Ashe County
PAC 1A
Bradford Prep at Langtree Charter
Carolina International at Pine Lake Prep
Community School of Davidson at Union Academy
Queen’s Grant Charter at Mountain Island Charter
Southern Piedmont 1A
Bessemer City at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Cherryville at Lincoln Charter
Piedmont Community Charter at Highland Tech
Yadkin Valley 1A
Albemarle at North Stanly
Chatham Central at South Davidson (boys)
Chatham Central at North Stanly (girls)
South Stanly at Gray Stone Day
Nonconference
Covenant Classical at Cabarrus Charter (boys)
Crest at Burns
Elevation Prep at Moravian Prep (boys)
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Christ the King
Mount Pleasant at Concord (boys)
Mountain Island Day Charter at Lake Norman Christian
WEDNESDAY
SoMeck 7 4A
Berry Academy at South Mecklenburg
Harding at Ardrey Kell (girls)
Olympic at Providence
West Mecklenburg at Harding (boys)
Southwestern 4A
Garinger at Myers Park (boys)
Northwestern 3A-4A
St. Stephens at Freedom
Watauga at Hickory (girls)
North Piedmont 3A
Conference tournament, schedule TBA
Central Carolina 2A tournament
(Girls’ finals)
Oak Grove-Salisbury winner vs. Ledford-North Davidson winner
Oak Grove-Salisbury loser vs. Ledford-North Davidson loser
Central Carolina 2A regular season
Central Davidson at Lexington (girls)
South Rowan at West Davidson (girls)
Thomasville at East Davidson (girls)
Foothills 2A
Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill (boys)
Fred T. Foard at Draughn (girls)
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Polk County at Mitchell County (boys)
PAC 1A
Langtree Charter at Union Academy (boys)
Pine Lake Prep at Carolina International (boys)
Yadkin Valley 1A
Albemarle at Gray Stone Day
North Moore at Chatham Central
Nonconference
Franklin Prep at Combine Academy (boys)
THURSDAY
I-Meck 4A
Hopewell at Lake Norman
Hough at Mallard Creek
Mooresville at West Charlotte
Vance at North Mecklenburg
Southwestern 4A
Butler at Rocky River (girls)
East Mecklenburg at Garinger (girls)
Northwestern 3A-4A
Watauga at Alexander Central (boys)
Watauga at McDowell (girls)
Big South 3A
Crest at Forestview (girls)
North Piedmont 3A
Conference tournament, schedule TBA
South Piedmont 3A
A.L. Brown at Central Cabarrus
Cox Mill at West Cabarrus
Jay M. Robinson at Northwest Cabarrus
Southern Carolina 3A
Charlotte Catholic at Marvin Ridge
Parkwood at Monroe
Sun Valley at Piedmont
Weddington at Cuthbertson
Rocky River 2A-3A
Mount Pleasant at Forest Hills
Foothills 2A
Draughn at Patton
Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill
Hibriten at West Caldwell
West Iredell at East Burke
PAC 1A
Queen’s Grant Charter at Community School of Davidson Southern Piedmont 1A
Cherryville at Highland Tech
Lincoln Charter at Piedmont Community Charter
Yadkin Valley 1A
North Stanly at Uwharrie Charter (girls)
South Stanly at South Davidson (boys)
Nonconference
Comenius at Liberty Heights (boys)
Concord at Olympic
Elevation Prep at North Rowan (boys)
Phoenix Montessori at Cabarrus Charter
FRIDAY
I-Meck 4A
Mallard Creek at Mooresville
North Mecklenburg at Lake Norman
Vance at Hough
West Charlotte at Hopewell
SoMeck 7 4A
Harding at Berry Academy
Providence at Ardrey Kell
South Mecklenburg at West Mecklenburg (boys)
Southwestern 4A
Butler at East Mecklenburg
Porter Ridge at Hickory Ridge
Myers Park at Independence
Rocky River at Garinger
Northwestern 3A-4A
Freedom at McDowell
Hickory at St. Stephens
South Caldwell at Alexander Central
Big South 3A
Ashbrook at Hunter Huss
Kings Mountain at Crest
Stuart Cramer at Forestview
North Piedmont 3A
Conference tournament, schedule TBA
South Piedmont 3A
West Cabarrus at Concord (boys)
Southern Carolina 3A
Piedmont at Monroe (boys)
Weddington at Parkwood (boys)
Rocky River 2A-3A
Conference tournament (at Montgomery Central)
Foothills 2A
Patton at East Burke (boys)
South Fork 2A
Bandys at North Lincoln
Lake Norman Charter at West Lincoln
Lincolnton at Maiden
Newton-Conover at East Lincoln
Southwestern 2A
Burns at R-S Central
Chase at South Point
Shelby at East Rutherford
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Polk County at Madison County (boys)
PAC 1A
Bradford Prep at Queen’s Grant Charter
Community School of Davidson at Carolina International
Pine Lake Prep at Mountain Island Charter
Union Academy at Langtree Charter
Southern Piedmont 1A
Cherryville at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Highland Tech at Christ the King
Yadkin Valley 1A
Gray Stone Day at South Davidson
North Stanly at South Stanly
Uwharrie Charter at Chatham Central
Nonconference
Cabarrus Charter at Albemarle
Chatham Charter at North Rowan
Concord at Olympic
East Gaston at North Gaston
Forsyth Home Educators at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (boys)
Surry Home School at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (girls)