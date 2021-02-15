HS Basketball Update: This week’s Charlotte-area schedule

Langston Wertz Jr., Steve Lyttle
·6 min read

This is the final week of a shortened high school basketball season for North Carolina’s public schools.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association playoff pairings are scheduled to be released Saturday. The first round of the playoffs is set for Tuesday, Feb. 23, just days ahead of the start of the high school football season for public schools Feb. 26

The N.C. Independent Schools released playoff pairings Sunday. The postseason begins Tuesday. For NCISAA pairings, click here

MONDAY

Southwestern 4A

Hickory Ridge at Rocky River (girls)

Sandhills 4A

Jack Britt at Pinecrest (boys)

Purnell Swett at Lumberton (boys)

South Piedmont 3A

Jay M. Robinson at A.L. Brown (girls)

Central Carolina 2A tournament

(Girls’ semifinals)

Oak Grove at Salisbury

Ledford at North Davidson

Central Carolina 2A regular season

East Davidson at South Rowan (girls)

Lexington at Thomasville (girls)

South Rowan at Thomasville (boys)

West Davidson at East Davidson (boys)

West Davidson at Central Davidson (girls)

Foothills 2A

Draughn at Patton (girls)

East Burke at Hibriten (girls)

Fred T. Foard at Draughn (boys)

West Iredell at Bunker Hill (boys)

Mountain Valley 1A-2A boys

Alleghany at Starmount

Elkin at East Wilkes

Mountain Valley 1A-2A girls

East Wilkes at Elkin

Starmount at Alleghany

Western Highlands 1A-2A

C.D. Owen at Madison County

Mitchell County at Avery County

Mountain Heritage at Polk County

PAC 1A

Bradford Prep at Community School of Davidson

Union Academy at Mountain Island Charter

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City at Christ the King

TUESDAY

I-Meck 4A

Hopewell at Mooresville

Lake Norman at Vance

North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek

West Charlotte at Hough

Southwestern 4A

East Mecklenburg at Hickory Ridge

Garinger at Butler

Independence at Rocky River

Northwestern 3A-4A

Alexander Central at Hickory

Freedom at Watauga

St. Stephens at South Caldwell

Big South 3A

Forestview at Kings Mountain

North Gaston at Ashbrook

Stuart Cramer at Hunter Huss

North Piedmont 3A

Conference tournament, schedule TBA

South Piedmont 3A

Central Cabarrus at A.L. Brown

Northwest Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson

West Cabarrus at Cox Mill

Southern Carolina 3A

Cuthbertson at Parkwood

Marvin Ridge at Sun Valley

Monroe at Charlotte Catholic

Weddington at Piedmont

Rocky River 2A-3A

Mount Pleasant at Montgomery Central (girls)

West Stanly at Forest Hills (boys)

Central Carolina 2A regular season

East Davidson at South Rowan (boys)

North Davidson at Salisbury (boys)

Oak Grove at West Davidson (boys)

Foothills 2A

Bunker Hill at Hibriten (girls)

East Burke at West Caldwell

Patton at Fred T. Foard (girls)

Patton at Hibriten (boys)

West Iredell at Draughn

South Fork 2A

East Lincoln at West Lincoln

Lake Norman Charter at Bandys

Maiden at Newton-Conover

North Lincoln at Lincolnton

Southwestern 2A

Chase at R-S Central

East Rutherford at East Gaston

South Point at Shelby

Mountain Valley 1A-2A boys

Alleghany at West Wilkes

Ashe County at Wilkes Central

East Wilkes at Elkin

North Wilkes at Starmount

Mountain Valley 1A-2A girls

Elkin at East Wilkes

Starmount at North Wilkes

West Wilkes at Alleghany

Wilkes Central at Ashe County

PAC 1A

Bradford Prep at Langtree Charter

Carolina International at Pine Lake Prep

Community School of Davidson at Union Academy

Queen’s Grant Charter at Mountain Island Charter

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Cherryville at Lincoln Charter

Piedmont Community Charter at Highland Tech

Yadkin Valley 1A

Albemarle at North Stanly

Chatham Central at South Davidson (boys)

Chatham Central at North Stanly (girls)

South Stanly at Gray Stone Day

Nonconference

Covenant Classical at Cabarrus Charter (boys)

Crest at Burns

Elevation Prep at Moravian Prep (boys)

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Christ the King

Mount Pleasant at Concord (boys)

Mountain Island Day Charter at Lake Norman Christian

WEDNESDAY

SoMeck 7 4A

Berry Academy at South Mecklenburg

Harding at Ardrey Kell (girls)

Olympic at Providence

West Mecklenburg at Harding (boys)

Southwestern 4A

Garinger at Myers Park (boys)

Northwestern 3A-4A

St. Stephens at Freedom

Watauga at Hickory (girls)

North Piedmont 3A

Conference tournament, schedule TBA

Central Carolina 2A tournament

(Girls’ finals)

Oak Grove-Salisbury winner vs. Ledford-North Davidson winner

Oak Grove-Salisbury loser vs. Ledford-North Davidson loser

Central Carolina 2A regular season

Central Davidson at Lexington (girls)

South Rowan at West Davidson (girls)

Thomasville at East Davidson (girls)

Foothills 2A

Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill (boys)

Fred T. Foard at Draughn (girls)

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Polk County at Mitchell County (boys)

PAC 1A

Langtree Charter at Union Academy (boys)

Pine Lake Prep at Carolina International (boys)

Yadkin Valley 1A

Albemarle at Gray Stone Day

North Moore at Chatham Central

Nonconference

Franklin Prep at Combine Academy (boys)

THURSDAY

I-Meck 4A

Hopewell at Lake Norman

Hough at Mallard Creek

Mooresville at West Charlotte

Vance at North Mecklenburg

Southwestern 4A

Butler at Rocky River (girls)

East Mecklenburg at Garinger (girls)

Northwestern 3A-4A

Watauga at Alexander Central (boys)

Watauga at McDowell (girls)

Big South 3A

Crest at Forestview (girls)

North Piedmont 3A

Conference tournament, schedule TBA

South Piedmont 3A

A.L. Brown at Central Cabarrus

Cox Mill at West Cabarrus

Jay M. Robinson at Northwest Cabarrus

Southern Carolina 3A

Charlotte Catholic at Marvin Ridge

Parkwood at Monroe

Sun Valley at Piedmont

Weddington at Cuthbertson

Rocky River 2A-3A

Mount Pleasant at Forest Hills

Foothills 2A

Draughn at Patton

Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill

Hibriten at West Caldwell

West Iredell at East Burke

PAC 1A

Queen’s Grant Charter at Community School of Davidson Southern Piedmont 1A

Cherryville at Highland Tech

Lincoln Charter at Piedmont Community Charter

Yadkin Valley 1A

North Stanly at Uwharrie Charter (girls)

South Stanly at South Davidson (boys)

Nonconference

Comenius at Liberty Heights (boys)

Concord at Olympic

Elevation Prep at North Rowan (boys)

Phoenix Montessori at Cabarrus Charter

FRIDAY

I-Meck 4A

Mallard Creek at Mooresville

North Mecklenburg at Lake Norman

Vance at Hough

West Charlotte at Hopewell

SoMeck 7 4A

Harding at Berry Academy

Providence at Ardrey Kell

South Mecklenburg at West Mecklenburg (boys)

Southwestern 4A

Butler at East Mecklenburg

Porter Ridge at Hickory Ridge

Myers Park at Independence

Rocky River at Garinger

Northwestern 3A-4A

Freedom at McDowell

Hickory at St. Stephens

South Caldwell at Alexander Central

Big South 3A

Ashbrook at Hunter Huss

Kings Mountain at Crest

Stuart Cramer at Forestview

North Piedmont 3A

Conference tournament, schedule TBA

South Piedmont 3A

West Cabarrus at Concord (boys)

Southern Carolina 3A

Piedmont at Monroe (boys)

Weddington at Parkwood (boys)

Rocky River 2A-3A

Conference tournament (at Montgomery Central)

Foothills 2A

Patton at East Burke (boys)

South Fork 2A

Bandys at North Lincoln

Lake Norman Charter at West Lincoln

Lincolnton at Maiden

Newton-Conover at East Lincoln

Southwestern 2A

Burns at R-S Central

Chase at South Point

Shelby at East Rutherford

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Polk County at Madison County (boys)

PAC 1A

Bradford Prep at Queen’s Grant Charter

Community School of Davidson at Carolina International

Pine Lake Prep at Mountain Island Charter

Union Academy at Langtree Charter

Southern Piedmont 1A

Cherryville at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Highland Tech at Christ the King

Yadkin Valley 1A

Gray Stone Day at South Davidson

North Stanly at South Stanly

Uwharrie Charter at Chatham Central

Nonconference

Cabarrus Charter at Albemarle

Chatham Charter at North Rowan

Concord at Olympic

East Gaston at North Gaston

Forsyth Home Educators at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (boys)

Surry Home School at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (girls)

Latest Stories

  • Australian Open Day 9: Unseeded Jessica Pegula upends No. 5 Elina Svitolina into quarterfinals

    The daughter of the Buffalo Bills owners is having the run of her career as one of the top stories in Melbourne.

  • Anthony Davis limps to locker room with Achilles tendon strain

    Davis missed two games last week with Achilles tendonosis, a chronic tendon ailment.

  • Raptors-Timberwolves highlights: Siakam's game-tying layup rolls out

    The Timberwolves defeated the Raptors, 116-112. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Anthony Edwards added 18 points and seven rebounds in the victory.

  • Massive crash takes out a host of Daytona 500 contenders 15 laps in and just minutes before a storm delay

    The crash started when Christopher Bell's car gave Aric Almirola a push that went wrong. Less than 5 minutes later, the race was stopped for thunderstorms.

  • USWNT, Orlando Pride stars Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris announce adoption of newborn girl

    The announcement arrived as a surprise to fans of the soccer stars.

  • Leafs forward Thornton back at practice, plans to play against Senators

    Toronto forward Joe Thornton practised with the Maple Leafs on Sunday for the first time since suffering a fractured rib almost four weeks ago. The 41-year-old expects to return to the lineup Monday against the visiting Ottawa Senators. "It was unfortunate but I feel really good now," Thornton said. "I can't wait to play tomorrow." Thornton went on the long-term injured reserve list after he was hurt in a 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 20. He had two points in five games for the Maple Leafs before missing the team's next 10 games. "I've got no restrictions," Thornton said. "So the hardest part is over, the rehab is pretty much over. Now I can just go out and focus on playing." Thornton played on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner earlier this season and that trio was back together at Sunday's practice. "I just thought they had good chemistry," said head coach Sheldon Keefe. "I thought a lot of the things that I was hoping would happen with the line were happening. Joe with his skillset and the way that he moves the puck complemented those guys very well." The 11-3-1 Maple Leafs lead the North Division standings with 23 points. Thornton signed a one-year contract with Toronto for the league minimum of US$700,000 in October, ending a 15-year run with the San Jose Sharks. He has 1,511 points (421-1,090) in 1,641 career NHL regular-season games for the Maple Leafs, Sharks and Boston Bruins. Thornton also has 133 points (31-102) in 179 career playoff games. The six-foot-four 220-pound native of London, Ont., was selected by the Bruins with the first overall pick of the 1997 NHL Entry Draft. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Thunder overcome Antetokounmpo's triple-double, top Bucks

    OKLAHOMA CITY — Justin Jackson scored a season-high 22 points and hit a critical 3-pointer in the final minute to help the Oklahoma City Thunder overcome Giannis Antetokounmpo's triple-double and beat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-109 on Sunday night. With Milwaukee making a late push, Jackson hit a 3-pointer with 14.9 seconds remaining to put the Thunder in control for good in just his second start of the season. Al Horford had 20 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, Lu Dort scored 19 points and Darius Bazley added 18 for Oklahoma City. The Thunder won without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who sat out with a sprained left knee. The Thunder had been nearing a breakthrough. During their recent three-game road trip, they lost back-to-back overtime games to the Los Angeles Lakers and dropped a two-point game to the Denver Nuggets. Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season and Khris Middleton added 23 points for the Bucks. Milwaukee has lost three straight -- all without guard Jrue Holiday, who has been out because of health and safety protocols. Milwaukee missed 14 of its first 15 shots to start the second quarter, and the Thunder took advantage and led 52-41 at halftime. Middleton scored 17 points in the first half for the Bucks on 7-for-10 shooting, but the rest of the team went 10 for 38. Dort scored 16 points in the first half for Oklahoma City. Milwaukee rallied in the third quarter and took the lead on a jumper by Bobby Portis late in the third quarter. The game was tied at 81 heading into the fourth. The Bucks made 67% of their field goals in the third. Oklahoma City gained momentum in the fourth. Back-to-back buckets by Bazley and a 3-pointer by Jackson gave the Thunder a 101-93 lead midway through the final quarter and Oklahoma City held on. TIP-INS Bucks: Milwaukee scored the game's first eight points. ... Antetokounmpo had a double-double in the first half with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Thunder: Rookie guard Theo Maledon sat out because of health and safety protocols. ... Isaiah Roby's putback dunk with 1.2 seconds left in the first quarter tied the game at 24 heading into the second. ... Guard Hamidou Diallo tied a career high with 13 rebounds. ... Horford's nine assists were a season high. UP NEXT The Bucks host the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. The Thunder host the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. ___ Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports. Cliff Brunt, The Associated Press

  • Toronto native Sharon Fichman reaches quarterfinals of Aussie Open women's doubles

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Toronto's Sharon Fichman is heading to the women's doubles quarterfinals at the Australian Open. Fichman and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico beat Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez and Great Britain's Heather Watson 6-3, 6-2 in the third round on Monday. Fichman and Olmos lost both opening games of the two sets played, but didn't trail at any other point in the match. They needed 45 minutes to win the first set, and only 32 minutes more to win the second set. It's the first time the 30-year-old Fichman has reached the quarterfinals of any major tournament in her senior career. She won the 2006 Australian Open junior women's doubles final with Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Fichman also hadn't won a match at a Grand Slam since 2014 before the Australian Open. Fichman and Olmos will face against No. 3 seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic in the next round. Fernandez, from Laval, Que., also lost in the opening round of singles play at the Australian Open last week. Meanwhile, Ottawa native Gabriela Dabrowski and her partner, Mate Pavic of Croatia, have advanced to the mixed doubles quarterfinals of the Australian Open after a 7-6, 7-5, 10-3 tie breaker win over American Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Great Britain's Jamie Murray. Dabrowski is seeking her second ever mixed doubles title at the Australian Open. Along with Pavic, she won the 2018 edition of the tournament. Dabrowski and Pavic will play the duo of Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic and American Rajeev Ram in the third round. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • What to watch: UEFA Champions League, EPL, Serie A live streams for week of Feb. 16

    It's an exciting week ahead with the start of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, and Premier League and Serie A action. Here's what you need to know.

  • NHL Podcast: Net upgrade must be Ron Hextall's top priority

    New Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall has one main objective to take advantage of the team’s closing competitive window: improve the situation in goal.

  • Man United damages title hopes with 1-1 draw at West Brom

    WEST BROMWICH, England — Manchester United damaged its title hopes after being held 1-1 by West Bromwich Albion in a scrappy Premier League clash on Sunday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comeback kings fell short on the road and, having been top just 19 days ago, second-place United now trails Manchester City by seven points. City also has a game in hand. Mbaye Diagne got West Brom off to a dream start after just 80 seconds before United drew level through Bruno Fernandes’ stunning effort. Harry Maguire had a last-gasp header superbly turned on to a post by Baggies goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. Having won all of its previous seven away league matches in which United conceded first, Solskjaer will be frustrated by his side’s poor response in this costly draw at the Hawthorns. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Jurgen Klopp ready to turn Liverpool's season around

    LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted Monday he is ready for the challenge of turning his team around after a tough period both on and off the field. Klopp conceded that his team would not be retaining the Premier League after a 3-1 loss to Leicester on Saturday, which left Liverpool on a run of only two wins in 10 matches and 13 points behind first-place Manchester City. It also has been a difficult time for Klopp personally with his mother, Elisabeth, dying last month at the age of 81 after contracting COVID-19. Klopp was unable to attend the funeral because of travel restrictions. Speaking ahead of the first leg of Liverpool’s last-16 match against Leipzig in Budapest in the Champions League, Klopp said he was not in need of any “special support.” “I don’t need a break,” Klopp said, dismissing speculation he was contemplating quitting Liverpool. “I can split things, I can switch off, one thing and the other thing, I don’t carry things around,” he added. “Of course we are influenced by things that happen around but nobody has to worry about me or whatever. I might not look (fine), because the weather is not cool, the beard gets more and more gray, I don’t sleep a lot, my eyes look like this, but I am full of energy.” Addressing Liverpool’s poor form, which has seen the team lose three straight league games for the first time since he joined in 2015, Klopp said it was an “interesting challenge.” “Nobody wrote a book about it, about how you come into a situation like this and how you solve it, but we will sort it,” he said. “Please, everyone, we will sort it. It could be tricky, but we will sort it by playing football, sort it by sticking even more together, sort it by fighting with all we have. Sort it by learning more than you can learn in each season.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Coach Marco Rose leaving Gladbach for Dortmund

    MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany — Coach Marco Rose is to leave Borussia Mönchengladbach at the end of the season for German rival Borussia Dortmund, both clubs said Monday. Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl said that Rose would use a clause in his contract to make the move, subject to unspecified conditions. “In recent weeks we have had a lot of conversations together about Marco's future,” Eberl said in a statement. “Unfortunately he has now decided that he would like to make use of a clause in his contract, which runs to June 2022, and make a switch to Borussia Dortmund." Dortmund confirmed Rose had agreed to be its new coach. “Out of respect for all the parties involved, after today Borussia Dortmund will only comment again on the sporting future under Marco Rose's leadership after the end of the 2020-21 season,” the club added. Dortmund fired Lucien Favre in December and put Edin Terzic in interim charge. The team has won only four of 10 league matches under Terzic — and one of its last six — ahead of Wednesday's Champions League last-16 game at Sevilla. Rose won plaudits when Gladbach led the Bundesliga for much of the first half of last season before eventually finishing fourth and qualifying for the Champions League. Gladbach hosts Manchester City in the Champions League next week in a game moved to Hungary because of German travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. Dortmund is sixth in the Bundesliga and Gladbach is seventh. The two clubs are also due to meet in the German Cup on March 2. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu 2nd-round winner at Phillip Island Trophy

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Canada's Bianca Andreescu improved to 2-1 for 2021 with a 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3 victory over American Madison Brengle in the second round of the Phillip Island Trophy on Monday.The second-seeded Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., entered the new WTA Tour 250 event for early losers at the ongoing Australian Open after being ousted in the second round of the Grand Slam last week.The 2019 U.S. Open champion, ranked ninth in the world, ended a 15-month absence from the tour with her return at the Australian Open.Andreescu got a bye in the first round of the Phillip Island Trophy before topping the 85th-ranked Brengle, who also lost in the second round of the Australian Open.The Canadian will face Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan in the round of 16 on Tuesday.Andreescu is the top player remaining in the draw after No. 1 seed Sofia Kenin of the U.S. lost to Australian Olivia Godecki on Sunday.Meanwhile, fellow Canadian Rebecca Marino's time at the Phillip Island Trophy ended Monday with a loss to Croatian Petra Martic. The 30-year-old Vancouver native lost 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to the No. 4 seed in the round of 32.Marino hit eight aces for the second consecutive match.Martic will face Australia's Kim Birrell in the Round of 16.Marino was eliminated in the second round of both the Australian Open and the Phillip Island Trophy. Her appearance at the major tournament was her first at a Grand Slam event since 2013. ---This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • What we miss most about Raptors games in Toronto

    Scotiabank Arena provides a truly unique home court advantage for the Toronto Raptors, and these are some of the things we miss about games in Toronto.

  • UCF close to finalizing deal to hire Gus Malzahn as head coach

    Over his eight years at Auburn, Malzahn coached the Tigers to a 68-35 overall record with a 39-27 mark in SEC play.

  • PSG midfielder Verratti available against Barcelona

    Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has recovered from a hip injury and will be available for Tuesday's Champions League match at Barcelona. Verratti missed PSG's last two matches but has been included in coach Mauricio Pochettino's squad for the last 16 match in Spain. Verratti's return will boost PSG's chances in the absence of Neymar and Angel Di Maria, who have been ruled out with injuries. ___ More AP soccer : https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Take 25% off sneakers, leggings, backpacks and more during the Presidents' Day sitewide sale at Adidas

    Enter code 25SALE at checkout to save 25% off sitewide until Tuesday, 2/16.

  • WNBA All-Star Chelsea Gray on signing with the Las Vegas Aces and why you should watch the WNBA

    Chelsea Gray, 3-time WNBA All-Star and newest member of the Las Vegas Aces joins the Posted Up podcast.

  • Posted Up - Chelsea Gray on leaving L.A. for Las Vegas, playing overseas & no load management

    The Las Vegas Aces point guard joined the 'Posted Up with Chris Haynes' podcast to discuss her decision to leave the Sparks for the Aces, the difference between playing overseas and the WNBA, plus why in the women’s game there is no such thing as ‘load management’. Hear the full conversation on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.