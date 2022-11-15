HS Basketball Tipoff: Preseason statewide rankings, this week’s schedule, key games

A handful of teams began playing last week, but the official start of high school basketball is Tuesday with a full Charlotte-area schedule for private schools. Public school games begin Friday.

We’ve got your full preview here:

This week’s featured games

Chambers at Olympic Friday, 7:30: Senior guard Nick Dorn and junior forward Maurio Hanson led a Chambers team that won 22 games but lost league player of the Daniel Sanford to graduation. Sanford is now at South Carolina. Olympic, always tough, should have a monster crowd as it tries for a season-opening surprise.

West Charlotte vs. Oak Hill (VA), Saturday, 7:30: The featured game of the George Lynch Invitational at Charlotte Country Day pits the reigning N.C. 3A state champions from West Charlotte against an Oak Hill team ranked as high as No. 9 in the nation.

▪ A scheduled game at the George Lynch Invitational Friday between nationally ranked Carmel Christian and Oak Hill (VA) was canceled, event organizers said.

Preseason NC Boys Rankings

NC Private Schools*

Rk. School Rec. 1 Carmel Christian 2-0 2 Providence Day 1-0 3 Concord Academy 2-0 4 United Faith 2-0 5 Greensboro Day 1-1 6 The Burlington School 1-1 7 Christ School 1-0 8 Cannon 0-1 9 Gaston Day 1-0 10 Asheville School 0-1

*-first regular-season poll

NCHSAA 4A

Rank School 1 Myers Park 2 Holly Springs 3 Millbrook 4 North Mecklenburg 5 Lumberton 6 Chambers 7 Jordan 8 Wake Forest 9 East Forsyth 10 Grimsley

NCHSAA 3A

Rank School 1 Central Cabarrus 2 Northwood 3 West Charlotte 4 Northern Nash 5 Southern Durham 6 Hickory 7 Westover 8 Rocky Mount 9 Southern Nash 10 Mt. Tabor

NCHSAA 2A

Rank School 1 JM Robinson 2 Farmville Central 3 Salisbury 4 Cummings 5 Goldsboro 6 Shelby 7 Lincoln Charter 8 Kinston 9 R.S. Central 10 North Surry

NCHSAA 1A

Rank School 1 Chatham Charter 2 Washington County 3 Bessemer City 4 Bishop McGuinness 4 Thomasville 5 Wilson Prep 7 North Edgecombe 8 KIPP Pride 9 Winston-Salem Prep 10 Hayesville

NC Preseason Girls Rankings

NCISAA

Rk. School 1. Cannon School 2. Rabun Gap 3. Grace Christian 4. Wesleyan Christian 5. Providence Day 6. Asheville Christian 7. Burlington School 8. O’Neal School 9. Victory Christian 10. High Point Christian

NCHSAA 4A

Rk. School 1. Charlotte Catholic 2. Panther Creek 3. Millbrook 4. Northern Guilford 5. Apex Friendship 6. Lake Norman 7. Hillside 8. Myers Park 9. North Mecklenburg 10. Cardinal Gibbons

NCHSAA 3A

Rk. School 1. Northwood 2. Terry Sanford 3. Enka 4. Rocky Mount 5. Ben L. Smith 6. North Davidson 7. South Central 8. Parkwood 9. Freedom 10. Southern Durham

NCHSAA 2A

Rk. School 1. Salisbury 2. Shelby 3. Farmville Central 4. North Pitt 5. Randleman 6. Newton-Conover 7. North Surry 8. East Bladen 9. McMichael 10. Saint Pauls

NCHSAA 1A

Rk. School 1. Bishop McGuinness 2. Murphy 3. Mountain Heritage 4. Bertie 5. Starmount 6. Wilson Prep 7. North Rowan 8. Falls Lake 9. Chatham Charter 10. Princeton

This week’s schedule

(all matchups are girls-boys doubleheaders, unless otherwise noted)

Tuesday

Nonconference

1 of 1 Academy at Northside Christian (boys)

Arborbrook Christian at Carolina Christian (girls)

Carmel Christian at Victory Christian

Charlotte Christian at SouthLake Christian (boys)

Charlotte Elite Academy at South Charlotte Thunder (boys)

Davidson Day at Forsyth Home Educators (boys)

Elevation Prep at North Hills Christian (boys)

Gaston Christian at Greensboro Day

Grace Christian at Concord Academy

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Bradford Prep

Heritage Christian at Lake Norman Christian (girls)

Hickory Christian at Westchester Country Day

Hickory Grove Christian at Forsyth Country Day

Legion Collegiate (SC) at United Faith Christian

Liberty Prep at SouthLake Christian (girls)

Lincoln Charter at Cannon School

Metrolina Christian at Charlotte Country Day

Northside Christian at Charlotte Christian (girls)

Providence Day at High Point Wesleyan

Statesville Christian at Gaston Day (boys)

Sugar Creek Charter at Covenant Day

University Christian at Christ School

Wednesday

Nonconference

HA Prep at Combine Academy (boys)

Langtree Charter at Queens Grant Charter

Thursday

Nonconference

Davidson Day at SouthLake Christian (boys)

Gaston Christian at Legacy Early College, SC (boys)

Metrolina Christian at Charlotte Latin

Northside Christian at Winston-Salem Christian/National

Piedmont Community Charter at Lincoln Charter

Providence Homeschool at Greater Cabarrus Stallions

South Charlotte Thunder at Carmel Christian (girls)

Sugar Creek Charter at Langtree Charter

United Faith Christian at Hickory Grove Christian

Victory Christian at Providence Day

Friday

Phenom Hoops George Lynch Invitational

(at Charlotte Country Day)

Virginia Episcopal vs. Cannon School, 5

Moravian Prep vs. 1 of 1 Academy, 6:30

Charlotte Country Day vs. United Faith Christian, 8

Carmel Christian vs. Oak Hill Academy (VA)*

*-game was canceled

Mecklenburg nonconference

Arborbrook Christian at Charlotte Christian (girls)

Berry Academy at East Mecklenburg

Cabarrus Charter at United Faith Christian (girls)

Chambers at Olympic (boys)

Charlotte Country Day at 1 of 1 Academy (girls)

Community School of Davidson at SouthLake Christian (boys)

Covenant Day at Christ School (boys)

Covenant Day at Cuthbertson (girls)

Garinger at Harding

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Hickory Grove Christian

Hopewell at Cox Mill

Independence at Olympic (girls)

Lake Norman Charter at Christ the King

Liberty Prep at Queens Grant Charter

Monroe at Charlotte Catholic (girls)

New Hope Christian (SC) at Elevation Prep (boys)

Palisades at Mallard Creek

Providence at Ardrey Kell

Rocky River at Weddington

South Charlotte Thunder at Westminster Catawba

Watauga at Chambers (girls)

Area nonconference

Bessemer City at North Gaston

Carolina International at Concord

Central Cabarrus at 1 of 1 Academy (girls)

Concord Academy at Calvary Day (boys)

Covenant Classical at Mountain Island Charter

DME at Combine Academy (boys)

East Burke at South Caldwell

East Gaston at Hunter Huss

Fred T. Foard at Newton-Conover

Gaston Day at Hickory Christian (boys)

Hibriten at West Caldwell

Hickory Ridge at Marvin Ridge

High Point Christian at Cannon School (girls)

Highland Tech at Leadership Academy

Jesse Carson at Mount Pleasant

Miller Creek Christian at Ashe County (boys)

Mooresville at Northwest Cabarrus

Mountain Heritage at Ashe County (girls)

North Stanly at Central Academy

Patton at Draughn

Piedmont Community Charter at Bradford Prep (girls)

Pine Lake Prep at Lake Norman

Purnell Swett at Richmond Senior

South Iredell at North Iredell

Surry Homeschool at Statesville Christian

Tabernacle Christian at Alexander Central

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Bandys

West Iredell at South Rowan

Saturday

Phenom Hoops George Lynch Invitational

(at Charlotte Country Day)

(boys)

Lake Norman vs. United Faith Christian, noon

Charlotte Latin vs. Christ School, 1:30

Concord Academy vs. Asheville School, 3

Cannon School vs. Cox Mill, 4:30

High Point Christian vs. Carmel Christian, 6

West Charlotte vs. Oak Hill Academy (VA), 7:30

Charlotte Country Day vs. West Cabarrus, 9

Nonconference

Elevation Prep at New Life Christian (boys)

Heritage Christian at Lake Norman Christian

Northwestern (SC) at Marvin Ridge

South Charlotte Thunder at Chatham Homeschool

South Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic, 5