HS Basketball Tipoff: Preseason statewide rankings, this week’s schedule, key games
A handful of teams began playing last week, but the official start of high school basketball is Tuesday with a full Charlotte-area schedule for private schools. Public school games begin Friday.
We’ve got your full preview here:
This week’s featured games
Chambers at Olympic Friday, 7:30: Senior guard Nick Dorn and junior forward Maurio Hanson led a Chambers team that won 22 games but lost league player of the Daniel Sanford to graduation. Sanford is now at South Carolina. Olympic, always tough, should have a monster crowd as it tries for a season-opening surprise.
West Charlotte vs. Oak Hill (VA), Saturday, 7:30: The featured game of the George Lynch Invitational at Charlotte Country Day pits the reigning N.C. 3A state champions from West Charlotte against an Oak Hill team ranked as high as No. 9 in the nation.
▪ A scheduled game at the George Lynch Invitational Friday between nationally ranked Carmel Christian and Oak Hill (VA) was canceled, event organizers said.
Preseason NC Boys Rankings
NC Private Schools*
Rk.
School
Rec.
1
Carmel Christian
2-0
2
Providence Day
1-0
3
Concord Academy
2-0
4
United Faith
2-0
5
Greensboro Day
1-1
6
The Burlington School
1-1
7
Christ School
1-0
8
Cannon
0-1
9
Gaston Day
1-0
10
Asheville School
0-1
*-first regular-season poll
NCHSAA 4A
Rank
School
1
Myers Park
2
Holly Springs
3
Millbrook
4
North Mecklenburg
5
Lumberton
6
Chambers
7
Jordan
8
Wake Forest
9
East Forsyth
10
Grimsley
NCHSAA 3A
Rank
School
1
Central Cabarrus
2
Northwood
3
West Charlotte
4
Northern Nash
5
Southern Durham
6
Hickory
7
Westover
8
Rocky Mount
9
Southern Nash
10
Mt. Tabor
NCHSAA 2A
Rank
School
1
JM Robinson
2
Farmville Central
3
Salisbury
4
Cummings
5
Goldsboro
6
Shelby
7
Lincoln Charter
8
Kinston
9
R.S. Central
10
North Surry
NCHSAA 1A
Rank
School
1
Chatham Charter
2
Washington County
3
Bessemer City
4
Bishop McGuinness
4
Thomasville
5
Wilson Prep
7
North Edgecombe
8
KIPP Pride
9
Winston-Salem Prep
10
Hayesville
NC Preseason Girls Rankings
NCISAA
Rk.
School
1.
Cannon School
2.
Rabun Gap
3.
Grace Christian
4.
Wesleyan Christian
5.
Providence Day
6.
Asheville Christian
7.
Burlington School
8.
O’Neal School
9.
Victory Christian
10.
High Point Christian
NCHSAA 4A
Rk.
School
1.
Charlotte Catholic
2.
Panther Creek
3.
Millbrook
4.
Northern Guilford
5.
Apex Friendship
6.
Lake Norman
7.
Hillside
8.
Myers Park
9.
North Mecklenburg
10.
Cardinal Gibbons
NCHSAA 3A
Rk.
School
1.
Northwood
2.
Terry Sanford
3.
Enka
4.
Rocky Mount
5.
Ben L. Smith
6.
North Davidson
7.
South Central
8.
Parkwood
9.
Freedom
10.
Southern Durham
NCHSAA 2A
Rk.
School
1.
Salisbury
2.
Shelby
3.
Farmville Central
4.
North Pitt
5.
Randleman
6.
Newton-Conover
7.
North Surry
8.
East Bladen
9.
McMichael
10.
Saint Pauls
NCHSAA 1A
Rk.
School
1.
Bishop McGuinness
2.
Murphy
3.
Mountain Heritage
4.
Bertie
5.
Starmount
6.
Wilson Prep
7.
North Rowan
8.
Falls Lake
9.
Chatham Charter
10.
Princeton
This week’s schedule
(all matchups are girls-boys doubleheaders, unless otherwise noted)
Tuesday
Nonconference
1 of 1 Academy at Northside Christian (boys)
Arborbrook Christian at Carolina Christian (girls)
Carmel Christian at Victory Christian
Charlotte Christian at SouthLake Christian (boys)
Charlotte Elite Academy at South Charlotte Thunder (boys)
Davidson Day at Forsyth Home Educators (boys)
Elevation Prep at North Hills Christian (boys)
Gaston Christian at Greensboro Day
Grace Christian at Concord Academy
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Bradford Prep
Heritage Christian at Lake Norman Christian (girls)
Hickory Christian at Westchester Country Day
Hickory Grove Christian at Forsyth Country Day
Legion Collegiate (SC) at United Faith Christian
Liberty Prep at SouthLake Christian (girls)
Lincoln Charter at Cannon School
Metrolina Christian at Charlotte Country Day
Northside Christian at Charlotte Christian (girls)
Providence Day at High Point Wesleyan
Statesville Christian at Gaston Day (boys)
Sugar Creek Charter at Covenant Day
University Christian at Christ School
Wednesday
Nonconference
HA Prep at Combine Academy (boys)
Langtree Charter at Queens Grant Charter
Thursday
Nonconference
Davidson Day at SouthLake Christian (boys)
Gaston Christian at Legacy Early College, SC (boys)
Metrolina Christian at Charlotte Latin
Northside Christian at Winston-Salem Christian/National
Piedmont Community Charter at Lincoln Charter
Providence Homeschool at Greater Cabarrus Stallions
South Charlotte Thunder at Carmel Christian (girls)
Sugar Creek Charter at Langtree Charter
United Faith Christian at Hickory Grove Christian
Victory Christian at Providence Day
Friday
Phenom Hoops George Lynch Invitational
(at Charlotte Country Day)
Virginia Episcopal vs. Cannon School, 5
Moravian Prep vs. 1 of 1 Academy, 6:30
Charlotte Country Day vs. United Faith Christian, 8
Carmel Christian vs. Oak Hill Academy (VA)*
*-game was canceled
Mecklenburg nonconference
Arborbrook Christian at Charlotte Christian (girls)
Berry Academy at East Mecklenburg
Cabarrus Charter at United Faith Christian (girls)
Chambers at Olympic (boys)
Charlotte Country Day at 1 of 1 Academy (girls)
Community School of Davidson at SouthLake Christian (boys)
Covenant Day at Christ School (boys)
Covenant Day at Cuthbertson (girls)
Garinger at Harding
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Hickory Grove Christian
Hopewell at Cox Mill
Independence at Olympic (girls)
Lake Norman Charter at Christ the King
Liberty Prep at Queens Grant Charter
Monroe at Charlotte Catholic (girls)
New Hope Christian (SC) at Elevation Prep (boys)
Palisades at Mallard Creek
Providence at Ardrey Kell
Rocky River at Weddington
South Charlotte Thunder at Westminster Catawba
Watauga at Chambers (girls)
Area nonconference
Bessemer City at North Gaston
Carolina International at Concord
Central Cabarrus at 1 of 1 Academy (girls)
Concord Academy at Calvary Day (boys)
Covenant Classical at Mountain Island Charter
DME at Combine Academy (boys)
East Burke at South Caldwell
East Gaston at Hunter Huss
Fred T. Foard at Newton-Conover
Gaston Day at Hickory Christian (boys)
Hibriten at West Caldwell
Hickory Ridge at Marvin Ridge
High Point Christian at Cannon School (girls)
Highland Tech at Leadership Academy
Jesse Carson at Mount Pleasant
Miller Creek Christian at Ashe County (boys)
Mooresville at Northwest Cabarrus
Mountain Heritage at Ashe County (girls)
North Stanly at Central Academy
Patton at Draughn
Piedmont Community Charter at Bradford Prep (girls)
Pine Lake Prep at Lake Norman
Purnell Swett at Richmond Senior
South Iredell at North Iredell
Surry Homeschool at Statesville Christian
Tabernacle Christian at Alexander Central
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Bandys
West Iredell at South Rowan
Saturday
Phenom Hoops George Lynch Invitational
(at Charlotte Country Day)
(boys)
Lake Norman vs. United Faith Christian, noon
Charlotte Latin vs. Christ School, 1:30
Concord Academy vs. Asheville School, 3
Cannon School vs. Cox Mill, 4:30
High Point Christian vs. Carmel Christian, 6
West Charlotte vs. Oak Hill Academy (VA), 7:30
Charlotte Country Day vs. West Cabarrus, 9
Nonconference
Elevation Prep at New Life Christian (boys)
Heritage Christian at Lake Norman Christian
Northwestern (SC) at Marvin Ridge
South Charlotte Thunder at Chatham Homeschool
South Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic, 5