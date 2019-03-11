HS baseball coach, wife electrocuted and killed putting up new scoreboard

A view of a baseball diamond at dusk.

A Florida high school baseball coach and his wife were killed and their son is recovering after being electrocuted at a baseball field Sunday.

Liberty County baseball coach Corey Crum and his wife, Shana, were at the district’s fields along with team members, parents and community volunteers to spruce up after Hurricane Micheal tore through last autumn, per a report by the Tallahassee Democrat. Liberty County is on the western edge of Tallahassee in the panhandle and was hit hard in October by the category 4 storm.

The school ordered a new scoreboard that the coach started to put up while on a lift, school board member and baseball father Kyle Peddie told the Tallahassee Democrat. The lift hit the nearby power lines, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call at approximately 12:45 p.m., according to the comprehensive release Monday on its Facebook page.

“Coach Crum was operating the boom lift, and unloading a piece of equipment from a trailer when the boom of the lift made contact with overhead power lines,” reads the office’s statement. “This electrified the boom lift electrocuting Coach Crum. The Coach’s wife then attempted to aid him, and was also electrocuted. Their son also attempted to help the two, and he was electrocuted and injured.”

Corey, 39, and Shana, 41, were pronounced dead at the scene, per the release. Corey was in his first year as varsity coach after serving the junior varsity and Shana was a health aide in the school district, per the Democrat.

Chase Crum, 14, was taken to the hospital for injuries and is expected to recover, the sheriff’s office said. Peddie told the Tallahassee Democrat he is recovering from burns.

More than 20 people were at the field when the event happened, the Tallahassee Democrat reported. Students present were taken to the high school, where grief counselors were made available, the sheriff’s office said in its statement.

The Bulldogs are 4-3 this season, per MaxPreps, including an 11-1 victory at home Saturday. The team’s next scheduled game is Tuesday.

