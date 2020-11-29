HRVY Was 'Told Off' By Strictly Bosses After Being Caught On Camera 'Failing To Social Distance'

Strictly Come Dancing star HRVY has revealed he got a “telling off” from the BBC over behind-the-scenes photos in which he seemingly failed to social distance from his co-stars.

Earlier this month, HRVY and Janette Manrara were caught on camera with Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez, walking closely together without wearing masks.

The pictures made headlines at the time, with media outlets pointing out the stars looked to be less than two metres apart from one another.

Speaking to PA News, HRVY addressed the photos, and claimed they had led to him being reprimanded by the BBC.

“It was me and a couple of other pros going from one studio to the next studio outside, and obviously we try our best to socially distance when we are walking around the studios and outside but obviously when you are walking and talking you don’t even realise,” he explained.

“But no one touched each other. I just think we were maybe slightly closer than two metres while we were talking.

“But also the cameras, when you get a picture taken of you it can make you look a lot closer than you actually are.”

He added: “The BBC told us off and everything is all good and everyone is trying their best to maintain all the rules and regulations. We are all good. We are all OK.”

HRVY’s Strictly journey got off to a bumpy start, with the singer contracting coronavirus shortly before filming began.

Fortunately, he tested negative just before the pre-recorded launch show took place, meaning he was able to go ahead with the series.

On Saturday night, he and Janette broke a Strictly record previously held by Debbie McGee, landing the earliest perfect score in the show’s 16-year history.

